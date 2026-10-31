Ho Chi Minh City leaders visit Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang

Ho Chi Minh City leaders visit the Supreme Patriarch of the Patronage Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS), acknowledging the Sangha’s contributions to social welfare ahead of the 10th National Buddhist Congress and its 45th anniversary.

The delegation led by Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc, visits Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Supreme Patriarch of the Patronage Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS). (Photo: SGGP)

On October 30, a delegation representing the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, led by Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc, visited Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Supreme Patriarch of the Patronage Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS).

On behalf of the city's leadership, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc extended his warm regards and best wishes for good health to Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang.

He expressed appreciation for the contributions of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, along with its monks, nuns and Buddhist followers, in working alongside local authorities, the Vietnam Fatherland Front and mass organizations to carry out numerous social welfare activities. He also commended their active participation in emulation movements and campaigns launched by authorities and Vietnam Fatherland Front committees at all levels.

Ahead of the 10th National Buddhist Congress for the 2026–2031 tenure, which coincides with the 45th anniversary of the founding of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha and is scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City from November 5 to 7, 2026, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc wished the Sangha's leadership success in organizing these major Buddhist events under the theme “Discipline – Innovation – Effectiveness – Efficiency."

He expressed confidence that the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha would continue to encourage monks, nuns and Buddhist followers to join efforts in building Ho Chi Minh City into an increasingly sustainable and prosperous city.

Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang thanked the city's leaders for their continued attention and support for both him personally and the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha.

He also expressed gratitude to the Party, State and Ho Chi Minh City authorities for their support of the Sangha's Buddhist activities, including preparations for the upcoming 10th National Buddhist Congress and celebrations marking the 45th anniversary of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha.

By Nghi Xuan, Thu Hoai – Translated by Kim Khanh