Ho Chi Minh City reaffirms commitment to expanding cooperation with US partners

Ho Chi Minh City leaders reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation with US partners and welcomed a visit by a US Coast Guard vessel, seen as strengthening bilateral defense and maritime security ties.

On the morning of November 2, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee received a delegation from the United States led by US Ambassador to Vietnam Jennifer Wicks and Colonel Andrew Pate, commanding officer of the US Coast Guard vessel, USCGC Bertholf (WMSL-750).

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc receives U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam Jennifer Wicks. Photo: SGGP

At the meeting, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc expressed his satisfaction with the positive progress in Vietnam-US relations and cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and US partners. He said the visit by the US Coast Guard vessel to Ho Chi Minh City helps strengthen defense and security cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the field of maritime security.

Discussing development priorities, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc said Ho Chi Minh City is accelerating economic restructuring and transitioning its growth model toward science, technology and innovation, while gradually reducing its reliance on the advantages of low-cost labor. The city hopes to attract international financial institutions, including US financial organizations, to support the development of the International Financial Center in Ho Chi Minh City.

The city is also focusing on training a high-quality workforce, promoting clean energy projects, and developing seaport and logistics infrastructure. The Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City said he hopes the ambassador will help connect and encourage US businesses and investors to participate in these priority sectors. Ho Chi Minh City is committed to implementing cooperation agreements and creating favorable conditions for US partners and businesses to study, invest and operate in the city over the long term.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc emphasized that the city has always paid attention to addressing the consequences of war. He thanked the US government for its support in dealing with the impacts of Agent Orange/dioxin and other post-war issues. The city hopes both sides will expand cooperation in this area, including the search for and repatriation of the remains of fallen soldiers.

Ambassador Jennifer Wicks praised the support provided by Ho Chi Minh City authorities to US businesses and organizations operating locally, and expressed a desire to promote cooperation in energy, education, healthcare, human resource development and finance.

The US Ambassador reaffirmed the commitment of US businesses to energy projects in Ho Chi Minh City, including an LNG power project, and expressed a desire for stronger dialogue to address obstacles related to the investment environment, mechanisms and policies.

According to US Ambassador Jennifer Wicks, the United States values cooperation with Vietnam in addressing war consequences, healthcare and people-to-people exchanges, and hopes both sides will continue implementing practical cooperation programs.

Colonel Andrew Pate thanked Ho Chi Minh City leaders for their hospitality and said he expected the visit to help strengthen cooperation between the relevant agencies of the two countries in ensuring maritime security and responding to security challenges at sea.

By Thuy Vu - Translated by Anh Quan