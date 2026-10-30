Deputies urge protection of residents' livelihoods in canal relocation program

Deputies of the HCMC People's Council called for measures to protect legitimate rights, interests, and livelihoods of residents affected by canal relocation projects, as the city moves forward with urban renewal and environmental improvement plans.

According to a report summarizing discussions by deputy groups of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council on October 29, many deputies stressed that the relocation of homes along canals and waterways must ensure the legitimate rights and livelihoods of affected residents.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc and Chairman of the HCMC People's Council Vo Van Minh attend the event. Photo: SGGP

On the morning of October 30, the sixth session of the 11th-term HCMC People's Council for 2026-2031 continued with its third working day.

Attending the session were Standing Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Le Quoc Phong, Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc, Chairman of the HCMC People's Council Vo Van Minh, and Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet.

Vo Anh Tuan, chief of the Office of the National Assembly Delegation and HCMC People's Council, speaks at the event. Photo: SGGP

Presenting a summary of deputies' opinions on agenda items submitted to the session, Vo Anh Tuan, chief of the Office of the National Assembly Delegation and HCMC People's Council, said most deputies agreed on the necessity of issuing 47 draft resolutions. Deputies also called for a thorough decentralization process to the grassroots level while finalizing the resolutions to avoid differing interpretations and implementation difficulties.

Cultural facilities should reflect public demand

Regarding the management of the Saigon High-Tech Park and research and development activities, deputies proposed adding regulations allowing the conversion of industrial functional zones into concentrated digital technology zones.

They also called for more comprehensive regulations on research outcomes and the transfer and practical application of research results, as well as cooperation mechanisms to expand the use and effectiveness of scientific achievements.

For high-tech research and development activities, deputies suggested increasing the minimum annual spending ratio for such activities relative to a project's annual revenue, in line with practical conditions and international experience.

Participants at the sixth session of the 11th-term HCMC People's Council for 2026-2031. Photo: SGGP

Regarding grassroots cultural facilities, deputies proposed studying plans to consolidate and connect existing cultural institutions in order to mobilize private-sector resources, expand available space, and improve operational efficiency.

Investment in facilities should reflect the growing cultural and recreational needs of residents, with particular attention given to elderly people, deputies said.

On policies for artistic and sports talent development, deputies supported funding specialized training programs in Vietnam and abroad for talented individuals regardless of whether they come from public or private institutions, provided they commit to contributing afterward. They also called for policies to support athletes transitioning to new careers after retirement from competition.

Urban renewal projects urged to stay on schedule

For compensation, resettlement, and canal-side housing renewal projects, deputies supported investment in infrastructure and urban improvement along Ba Tang Canal, adjustments to compensation and site-clearance plans for the Hy Vong Canal clearance project, and revisions to the investment policy for dredging and upgrading Bau Trau Canal between Tan Hoa Canal and Hiep Tan Canal.

The projects are part of a broader plan to relocate 41,000 homes located along and over canals and waterways, with the goal of improving the environment, preventing erosion, and upgrading urban areas.

Deputies said that once the resolutions are issued, the HCMC People's Committee should ensure projects are implemented on schedule while safeguarding the legitimate rights, interests, and livelihoods of households and individuals whose land is acquired, thereby minimizing complaints and disputes.

They also called for the transparent disclosure of available resettlement housing, removal of procedural obstacles to social housing and on-site resettlement projects, and completion of support policies to build public consensus during site clearance.

In the transportation sector, deputies strongly supported plans to upgrade and expand the Phan Anh-An Duong Vuong corridor and revise the investment policy for widening Tan Ky Tan Quy Street between Le Trong Tan Street and Cong Hoa Street.

Deputies requested that the projects meet the four implementation milestones set out in the resolutions, helping improve infrastructure and transportation connectivity across the city.

Regarding transportation and urban infrastructure more broadly, deputies urged authorities to focus on eliminating 28 traffic congestion hotspots, ensure construction begins on three metro lines in early 2027, continue expanding the green bus network, and implement infrastructure solutions aimed at reducing flooding hotspots by 50 percent.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan