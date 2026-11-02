Ho Chi Minh City leader awards 80-year Party membership badge to veteran

Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang presented an 80-year Party membership badge to retired Colonel Hoang Hong Ban, recognizing his decades of service and contributions.

On November 2, Secretary Tran Luu Quang of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and head of the Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly delegation presented the 80-year Party membership badge to Colonel Hoang Hong Ban, a Party member of Residential Area 12 Party Cell under the Tan Binh Ward Party Committee, Ho Chi Minh City.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang pins the 80-year Party membership badge to Colonel Hoang Hong Ban. Photo: SGGP.

At Colonel Hoang Hong Ban’s residence, Secretary Tran Luu Quang warmly inquired about his health and wished him a long life with his family and descendants, while encouraging him to continue serving as a shining example for younger generations.

The Ho Chi Minh City Party chief said the 80-year Party membership badge is a prestigious honor awarded by the Communist Party to members with a long record of dedication who have consistently upheld the qualities of Party members in service of the Party and the people.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang presents the 80-year Party membership badge to Colonel Hoang Hong Ban. Photo: SGGP

Receiving the 80-year Party membership badge is not only a source of honor and pride for Colonel Hoang Hong Ban and his family, but also a shared pride for the Tan Binh Ward Party Committee in Ho Chi Minh City.

He said the occasion offers generations of officials and Party members an opportunity to follow the example of and learn from the revolutionary spirit, resilience, loyalty and sense of responsibility demonstrated by veteran Party members.

Colonel Hoang Hong Ban (born in 1927, from Hai Phong City) served as Deputy Commander of Unit 817 under the Research Department of the General Staff, Ministry of National Defence. He joined the revolutionary cause at a very young age and matured within the military environment. Throughout his career, he held various positions from intelligence officer to several key leadership roles, including Head of the Training Materials Compilation Board at the T500 Officers' School under the Ministry of National Defence and Deputy Commander of Unit 817 under the Ministry of National Defence. Colonel Hoang Hong Ban was honored with numerous prestigious awards, including the Military Exploit Order (Second Class), the Feat of Arms Order (First and Third Class), the Liberation Feat of Arms Order (Third Class), the Resistance War Against America Order (Second Class) and the Fatherland Defense Order (First Class).

By Van Minh - Translated by Anh Quan