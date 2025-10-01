HCMC attracts US$4.4 billion into industrial parks in nine months

Total registered investment, including new and adjusted capital across the three areas of HCMC, Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau (former administrative units), reached US$4.4 billion.

Sonadezi industrial park in Ba Ria-Vung Tau (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA) reported on September 30 that investment attraction in both domestic and foreign sectors showed strong growth in the first nine months of 2025.

Total registered investment, including new and adjusted capital across the three areas of HCMC, Binh Duong, and Ba Ria–Vung Tau (former administrative units), reached US$4.4 billion. This represented 96.4 percent of the same period last year (US$4.57 billion) and 117.96 percent of the 2025 annual target (US$3.73 billion). As many as 197.43 hectares of land and more than 63,000 square meters of factory space were leased.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) accounted for over US$2.68 billion, equivalent to 84.93 percent of last year’s figure (US$3.16 billion). Of this, 147 new projects registered US$1.1 billion, while 121 existing projects increased capital by US$1.58 billion, equal to 162.88 percent of the same period last year.

Domestic investment rose to more than VND43.3 trillion (around US$1.72 billion), or 122.14 percent of the year-on-year figure. This included 78 new projects worth VND30 trillion (US$1.19 billion) and 43 capital adjustments totaling over VND13.3 trillion (US$521 million).

Ba Ria–Vung Tau led the three regions of HCMC with US$2.47 billion in new and adjusted capital, equal to 79 percent of the same period in 2024. The region leased 181.97 hectares of land and 62,888 square meters of factory space. FDI reached US$1.5 billion, while domestic investment was valued at more than VND24.7 trillion (US$975 million).

Binh Duong followed with US$1.54 billion in total investment, 1.4 times higher than the same period last year. FDI accounted for US$1.13 billion, while domestic investment surged to more than VND10.5 trillion (US$413 million), nearly 7.7 times higher than the previous year.

Former HCMC attracted US$393.2 million, equivalent to 65 percent of its 2025 plan (US$600 million) and up 13 percent year-on-year. Leased land covered 15.46 hectares, with factory rentals totalling 116.91 square meters. FDI reached just US$61.48 million, or 29 percent of last year’s figure, while domestic investment more than doubled to over VND8.1 trillion (US$332 million).

According to HEPZA, HCMC currently has more than 5,723 valid investment projects with a total registered capital of over US$76.8 billion. Of these, 3,516 projects are foreign-invested with US$57.37 billion in registered capital, while 2,207 are domestic projects worth more than US$19.4 billion.

Vietnamplus