SGGP Newspaper awards "For the Future of Vietnam" scholarships in Lam Dong

On October 30, Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, the Lam Dong Provincial Youth Union and Binh Dien Fertilizer Joint Stock Company, held a ceremony to award the 2026 “For Vietnam’s Future” scholarships in Lam Dong Province.

Mr. Nguyen Khac Cuong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, and Nguyen Thuy Mai, representative of Binh Dien Fertilizer Joint Stock Company attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The program held at the 812th Infantry Regiment in Phan Thiet Ward, presented 40 scholarships, each worth VND5 million (US$194), directly to high school students across Lam Dong Province who face particularly difficult circumstances but have demonstrated determination and resilience in pursuing their education.

The "For the Future of Vietnam" scholarship is an initiative by Muc Tim Publication under Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, which has supported high school students nationwide since 1995.

Since 2013, with the continued support of Binh Dien Fertilizer Joint Stock Company, the program has awarded nearly 5,000 scholarships worth a total of more than VND11 billion to students who have overcome difficult circumstances to excel academically.

In 2026, the program is continuing its support by awarding 200 scholarships across five provinces and cities: An Giang, Lam Dong, Nghe An, Lao Cai, and Can Tho.

Mr. Nguyen Khac Cuong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

At the ceremony, the organizing committee presented 40 scholarships, each worth VND5 million, to high school students from disadvantaged backgrounds across Lam Dong Province. The recipients came from various communes and wards, including Ham Thuan Nam, Binh Thuan, Ham Thang, Phu Thuy, Tien Thanh, Ham Kiem, Song Luy, Tuyen Quang, and Ham Liem.

Speaking at the ceremony, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, emphasized that the program aims to recognize and commend students for their determination and efforts to overcome adversity.

Each scholarship provides partial financial support for educational expenses while serving as a source of encouragement, helping students build confidence and stay committed to their future aspirations. Over more than 30 years of implementation, the program has witnessed generations of scholarship recipients grow into adulthood, establish stable lives, and become contributing members of society.

Luong Van Ha, Deputy Director of the Lam Dong Provincial Department of Education and Training, describes the “For Vietnam’s Future” scholarship program as a meaningful initiative that helps ease financial difficulties and support students facing particularly challenging circumstances. (Photo: SGGP)

Luong Van Ha, Deputy Director of the Lam Dong Provincial Department of Education and Training, described the “For Vietnam’s Future” scholarship program as a meaningful initiative that helps ease financial difficulties and support students facing particularly challenging circumstances. He expressed hope that the students would remain optimistic, work hard in their studies, and turn the love and support of the community into motivation to overcome challenges and build better futures.

Over more than 30 years, the “For Vietnam’s Future” scholarship program has gone beyond providing financial assistance. More importantly, it has nurtured hope, inspired generations of students, and spread positive values throughout the community.

The scholarships presented today will serve as a strong source of support, encouraging students in Lam Dong to remain determined, confident, and steadfast in pursuing a brighter future.

Delegates attend the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Representatives of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and the Lam Dong Provincial Youth Union present scholarships to students. (Photo: SGGP)

Students from disadvantaged backgrounds receive scholarships from the program. (Photo: SGGP)

Representatives of the Lam Dong Provincial Department of Education and Training and Binh Dien Fertilizer Joint Stock Company present scholarships to students. (Photo: SGGP)

By Tien Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh