Ho Chi Minh City to turn Le Thi Rieng Park into memorial park

Ho Chi Minh City will renovate and upgrade Le Thi Rieng Cultural Park into a Memorial Park as part of activities marking the 80th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day.

Forces rehearse the ceremonial processional for returning martyrs' remains to the Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs' Cemetery. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has issued a plan to organize activities across the city to mark the 80th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947–July 27, 2027).

One of the city's key initiatives will be a project to renovate and upgrade Le Thi Rieng Cultural Park into a Memorial Park, alongside the development of Vinh Quang (Glory) Square and site clearance in the protected area surrounding the Con Dao historical relic site.

The city will also build new houses, upgrade and repair existing homes, and provide housing assistance to people with meritorious service to the revolution and families of fallen soldiers across Ho Chi Minh City.

Ho Chi Minh City aims to ensure that all facilities commemorating fallen soldiers, including martyrs' cemeteries, memorial steles, temples, and monuments, are upgraded, repaired, and refurbished. The city will also continue implementing special support policies for people with meritorious service to the country.

Alongside the memorial projects, the city aims to complete the "500-day-and-night Campaign to Accelerate the Search for, Recovery, and Identification of Martyrs' Remains." The Ho Chi Minh City High Command will lead the campaign and organize a review of its implementation before July 2027.

The city will also continue updating and completing its database on fallen soldiers, their graves, and people with meritorious service to the country. The database will support management, information searches, identification efforts, and the implementation of relevant welfare policies.

The municipal plan aims to bring about tangible improvements in the material and spiritual well-being of people with meritorious service to the country and their families, while ensuring that commemorative and gratitude activities marking the 80th anniversary are organized in a solemn, practical, and effective manner.

It also seeks to strengthen education in revolutionary ideals, ethics, and civic responsibility across society, particularly among younger generations, in the cause of national construction and defense.

The plan sets out several specific targets, including:

Completing the construction or repair of housing for all biological children of people who participated in the resistance and were exposed to toxic chemicals, where they face housing difficulties.

Coordinating with businesses, organizations, and individuals to provide lists of eligible recipients and facilitate donations in the form of houses or cash gifts to all Heroic Vietnamese Mothers and war invalids with a physical impairment rate of 81 percent or higher.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh