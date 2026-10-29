International delegates explore Becamex smart infrastructure ecosystem

International delegates attending the Autumn Economic Forum 2026 visited Becamex IDC’s technology infrastructure facilities where they reviewed smart operations, green development initiatives and next-generation industrial ecosystem projects.

On October 29, an international delegation attending the Autumn Economic Forum (AEF) 2026 visited and worked at technology infrastructure facilities operated by Becamex Industrial Investment and Development Corporation (Becamex IDC) in Binh Duong Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

The delegation including representatives of development organizations, investment funds and technology companies at Becamex IDC. Photo: SGGP

The delegation included representatives of development organizations, investment funds and technology companies from Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

At the Intelligent Operations Center, delegates were introduced to a comprehensive integrated management system covering solar energy monitoring, automated wastewater treatment, asset management, AI camera-based security, and a greening project involving millions of trees.

Kenmaru Suedomi, a financial specialist at the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), expressed his impression of the centralized management model and modern technical infrastructure at Becamex Group’s Intelligent Operations Center.

According to Kenmaru Suedomi, the synchronized integration of infrastructure components plays a key role in improving energy efficiency while optimizing green spaces for communities. A distinctive feature of the Intelligent Operations Center model is its ability to monitor and operate the entire system through a centralized platform. He said this is a trend that should be expanded to more urban areas.

International delegation at the Intelligent Operations Center. Photo: SGGP

Speaking with the international delegation, Director Dang Tan Duc of the Research and Development Institute under Becamex Group, said that drawing on 30 years of experience in industrial infrastructure development, Becamex has spent the past decade laying the foundation for a new-generation industrial ecosystem. This includes the development of shared facilities and services such as key laboratories, innovation centers and pilot manufacturing workshops, helping small and medium-sized enterprises and startups reduce initial investment costs and gain easier access to new technologies.

Director Dang Tan Duc added that Becamex Group was also a pioneer in cooperating with the World Bank and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to transform industrial parks in line with eco-industrial park standards.

The international delegation also visited Eastern International University and the Startup and Advanced Manufacturing Center, both part of the Becamex ecosystem.

By Dinh Du - Translated by Anh Quan