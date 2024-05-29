History awaits Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet in AVC Challenge Cup 2024

The Vietnamese women's volleyball team will meet Kazakhstan in the final match to defend the championship. (Photo: VFV)

The semi-finals of the 2024 Asian Women's Volleyball Challenge Cup have officially concluded, determining that the two teams advancing to the final are the Vietnamese women's volleyball team and the Kazakhstani women's team. Vietnam and Kazakhstan are now just one match away from the championship, with the decisive match scheduled for the evening of May 29.

Throughout their journey in the 2024 Asian Women's Volleyball Challenge Cup, from the group stage onwards, Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet has frequently emphasized the team's cautious approach, recognizing that all participating teams are well-prepared. The Vietnamese team, however, did not have as synchronized preparation as the other nine teams in the tournament. It is because the players did not train together; instead, they all traveled to the Philippines immediately after concluding the 2024 VTV9-Binh Dien International Women's Volleyball Cup.

Providing his analysis, Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet noted that each player in the Vietnamese women's volleyball team participating in the 2024 Asian Women's Volleyball Challenge Cup has had to put in a great deal of effort. “The challenge we set for ourselves is to ensure that the players do not get burnt out with volleyball. By burnt out, I mean that the players compete continuously, so they need a suitable break to regain their best playing form,” Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet added.

In their journey to the final of the 2024 Asian Women's Volleyball Challenge Cup, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team has demonstrated strong determination, securing victories against Hong Kong (China), Singapore, Kazakhstan, and Australia. Now, the Vietnamese players will face a familiar opponent, the Kazakhstani women's team (the two teams previously met in the group stage of Group B). In the final, the Vietnamese and Kazakhstani women's teams are considered to have equal chances of winning, with the odds being 50-50. The nature of a final match is more intense and stressful than the group stage, so Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet and his coaching staff will prepare as thoroughly as possible.

To some extent, Vietnam is considered the underdog compared to its opponent. It is because the Vietnamese women's volleyball team is facing concerns due to injuries among some key players. Nevertheless, with the available roster, fans hope the team will play with the most effective strategy. The technical decisions will be made by those directly on the court in the Philippines, including Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet, the coaching staff, and the 14 Vietnamese players.

Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet is on the brink of making history with the opportunity to defend the championship title at the 2024 Asian Women's Volleyball Challenge Cup. If successful, he will be the first Vietnamese coach to achieve this. Additionally, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team would be the first national volleyball team from Vietnam to defend their highest achievement at an Asian-level competition. However, these predictions remain speculative until the match is played.

Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet stated that, above all, the players must maintain their composure, have a determined mindset, and avoid making mistakes against their opponents. After the group stage match, Kazakhstan has gained more insight into the Vietnamese women's volleyball team, and Vietnam has also learned about their opponent. The final of this year's tournament is sure to be a thrilling showdown.

May 29 is the final day of the 2024 Asian Women's Volleyball Challenge Cup in the Philippines. The tournament's champion will earn a spot in the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Women's Challenger Cup, scheduled to take place in July and organized by the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB).

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan