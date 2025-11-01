Sightseeing helicopter tour over HCMC expected to be launched this December

In a move set to elevate tourism experiences, Ho Chi Minh City is preparing to launch its sightseeing helicopter tour this December, offering visitors a breathtaking aerial perspective of the bustling metropolis and its iconic landmarks.

At noon on November 1, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism announced that it is working closely with airline operators and travel companies to accelerate preparations, aiming to resume the city’s helicopter sightseeing tours as early as December.

Previously, the helicopter sightseeing tour was piloted and received highly positive feedback from both domestic and international visitors for its unique experience and panoramic perspective of Vietnam’s most dynamic metropolis.

Deputy General Director Nguyen Minh Man of VinaGroup Travel revealed that the company will introduce three main product categories including helicopter tours, scenic flight services, and flight simulation experiences.

In addition, the company plans to expand into customized services such as private charter flights, catering to survey and experience needs for high-end clients and specialized enterprises. These offerings are expected to further diversify Ho Chi Minh City’s aviation tourism portfolio.

The company expects the program to quickly stabilize operations and effectively tap into the individual traveler, luxury, and international markets, said Deputy General Director Nguyen Minh Man.

According to the Department of Tourism, the revival of low-altitude aviation tourism not only enriches the city’s urban tourism products but also reinforces Ho Chi Minh City’s image as a dynamic, innovative, and pioneering destination in tourism development.

The city’s tourism sector has set a target of welcoming 10 million international visitors and achieving total revenue of approximately VND290 trillion ( over US$11 billion) in 2025. The relaunch of the helicopter tour is considered a key starting point for a broader range of aviation tourism products, similar to successful models already operating in Da Nang, where visitors can choose 10- or 20-minute flight routes over the Han River, Son Tra Peninsula, and Hoi An.

By Thi Hong - Translated by Anh Quan