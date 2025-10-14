Military Hospital 175 conducts acceptance of its second helicopter landing pad

On October 13, Military Hospital 175, in coordination with Division 370 of the Air Defense–Air Force Service, conducted a test flight and final inspection of a helicopter landing pad located atop its 1,000-bed building.

This marks the hospital’s second helicopter landing pad. Inspection results confirmed that all technical and aviation safety criteria were met, and the facility is now fully ready for operation.

The operation of this helicopter landing pad significantly shortens the “golden hour” for patient treatment and ensures absolute safety in all situations. The pad is directly connected to the emergency department and operating rooms, effectively facilitating the transport of patients from remote areas and islands.

Over the past five years, more than 100 emergency flights have safely transported patients to Military Hospital 17, underscoring the vital role of air ambulance services in patient care.

By Kim Huyen – Translated by Kim Khanh