Head of Propaganda, Mass Mobilization Commission, congratulates press agencies

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City officials led by the Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the municipal Party Committee, Nguyen Manh Cuong, visited and congratulated press agencies in the city on June 20.

Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the municipal Party Committee, Nguyen Manh Cuong (5th, R), visits Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV). (Photo: SGGP)

The visit aims to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925-2025).

At Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV), Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong commended the tireless efforts of the HTV editorial board and reporters in continuously enhancing the quality of their journalistic products, as well as proactively and effectively fulfilling their assigned tasks while undertaking organizational restructuring to streamline operations and improve efficiency.

Notably, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2025), HTV promptly and comprehensively reported commemorative activities, promoting the image of Ho Chi Minh City as a vibrant and compassionate metropolis.

On this occasion, the Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the municipal Party Committee, Nguyen Manh Cuong, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the leadership, journalists, editors, technicians, and staff of HTV. He hoped that the broadcaster would continue to promote its strengths and produce more high-quality works.

Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the municipal Party Committee, Nguyen Manh Cuong (4th, L), congratulates the e-Government Portal. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation also visited and extended congratulations to the e-Government Portal (the online newspaper of the Government) at its Ho Chi Minh City headquarters.

On behalf of the city’s leadership, the Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the municipal Party Committee expressed gratitude to the e-government Portal that has accompanied Ho Chi Minh City in promptly disseminating information on the city’s socio-economic development, as well as publicizing key national policies and decisions relevant to the city, including Resolution 98/2023/QH15 of the National Assembly on piloting specific mechanisms and policies for the city's development.

He emphasized when the city officially implements its two-tier local government model and merges with Ba Ria-Vung Tau and Binh Duong provinces, the city will have more space, conditions, and opportunities for development. Therefore, it needs the support of the Government e-newspaper in particular and press agencies in general in the work of propagating and spreading the city's innovation efforts to the people.

Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong extended his best wishes to the staff, reporters, and editors of the e-Government Portal, wishing them good health, happiness, and continued success in their journalistic endeavors.

Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong (5th,R) extends his best wishes to Tuoi Tre (Youth) Newspaper. (Photo: SGGP)

During the visit to Tuoi Tre (Youth) Newspaper, Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong, highly appreciated the dedicated and consistent contributions of the newspaper’s journalists and staff. The press agency not only releases high-quality publications and works that promptly reflect the city's policies and guidelines but also participates in organizing meaningful social activities, contributing to enhancing the image of humane journalism in the eyes of the public.

Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong hoped that the leadership, journalists, editors, and staff of Tuoi Tre Newspaper would continue to promote their spirit of responsibility and dedication to the career as well as carry out the restructuring of the organizational apparatus.

By Cam Tuyet—Translated by Kim Khanh