HCMC’s urban transformation icon: Developing urban area along Saigon River

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung presented a report on the General Planning for HCMC until 2040, with a Vision to 2060 at the 15th session of the 10th tenure of the People's Council of HCMC in the 2021-2026 period.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Under the plan, the city will develop spaces along the Saigon River contributing to urban transformation and construction of to build a modern and green river city with sustainable development.

According to the city’s master plan, the southern metropolis is expected to have 13 million people by 2040, 14.5 million by 2050, and 16 million by 2060, and be developed into five areas, including the center urban area, the eastern urban area, the northern-northwestern urban area, the western urban area, and the southern urban area.

Delegates attend the 15th session of the 10th tenure of the People's Council of HCMC in the 2021-2026 period opened on May 19. (Photo: SGGP)

The plan also includes an extension of Nguyen Huu Tho Street connecting with a coastal road in Tien Giang Province, roads linking the city with Long Thanh International Airport, Dong Nair Province, and the railway system, and the development of urban areas according to the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) model along metro lines and Ring Road 3.

By 2060, the city will have completed around 520km of metro lines, Director of the HCMC Department of Planning and Investment Nguyen Thanh Nha said.

Delegates attend the 15th session of the 10th tenure of the People's Council of HCMC in the 2021-2026 period opened on May 19. (Photo: SGGP)

The plan will continue to develop strategies, roadmaps, directions, development areas, priority projects associated with urban railways, and forms of public transportation following important milestones featuring factors such as urban morphology, population density, and urban redevelopment capabilities.

Additionally, there will be a riverside road running from Cu Chi District to Can Gio District along the Saigon River and an extension of the traffic axis to the south to connect Can Gio port and reduce traffic congestion in HCMC.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh