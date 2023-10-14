HCMC to develop new riverside services along the Saigon River

Ho Chi Minh City will develop new riverside activities and economic services along the Saigon River between 2023 and 2024 to boost the local economy.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has just issued a project to develop river embankments and riverside service economy in the city for the period 2023-2024. Accordingly, the city will select feasible solutions to implement the project.

Accordingly, the municipal People's Committee assigned the Department of Planning and Architecture and relevant departments, and agencies to review construction planning and land use planning within the Saigon River bank protection corridor. Later, they will synthesize opinions for the planning of the Saigon River corridor according to the orientation of developing green infrastructure while effectively exploiting the value of land funds along the river.

In particular, the city will formulate a policy to support investors who prioritize the implementation of public, commercial, service and park works as well as promote international cooperation to study other countries’ planning and development management strategies for riverside services for a proposal of how to use green infrastructure in the corridor along the Saigon River.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee also assigned the Department of Finance to allocate budget capital for this plan implementation. With about 80-km section through Ho Chi Minh City, the Saigon River is considered to have enormous potential for riverside socio-economic development.