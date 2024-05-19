Mr. Duong Anh Duc appointed Secretary of District 1 Party Committee

As of May 19, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee held a ceremony to announce the personnel appointment for the Secretary of the District 1 Party Committee and the Head of the Internal Affairs Committee of the HCMC Party Committee.

Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen presided over the ceremony along with the presence of Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, Standing Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai and Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le.

Accordingly, the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee assigned Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc to hold new position as Secretary of the District 1 Party Committee and join the Executive Committee and the Standing Committee of the District 1 Party Committee.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (L) hands over the appointment decision from the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee to Mr. Duong Anh Duc. (Photo:SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (R) congratulates Mr. Duong Anh Duc. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen handed over the appointment decision from the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee to Mr. Duong Anh Duc.

Speaking at the ceremony, Secretary Nguyen Van Nen acknowledged the contributions, achievements and successful fulfillments of Mr. Duc during his working term, and believed that Mr. Duong Anh Duc would complete assigned tasks in a new role.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (L) hands over the appointment decision from the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee to Mr. Ngo Minh Chau. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (R) congratulates Mr. Ngo Minh Chau at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

At the ceremony, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen handed over the appointment decision from the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee to Mr. Ngo Minh Chau with the new role of Head of the Internal Affairs Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee until his retirement following the regulations.

Previously, Mr. Ngo Minh Chau held the position of Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong