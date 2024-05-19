HCMC People’s Council focuses on personnel work, socio-economic development

The 15th conference session of the 10th tenure of Ho Chi Minh City People's Council for the period 2021-2026 was opened on May 19 morning.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (L) talks with Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le before the conference session. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

At the conference, deputies focused on debating personnel works and reviewing content on socio-economic development in the city.

Here, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council is expected to review a proposal of the budgetary allocations and expenditure levels for the task of arranging district and commune-level administrative units citywide in the period 2023 - 2030.

Besides, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council shall also consider the proposal of approving the project of building new rural areas in the city's rural areas for the period 2021 - 2025; the proposal of stipulating the content and expenditure levels to support the implementation of the task of seed production development under the program for research and seed production development serving for restructuring the agricultural sector in Ho Chi Minh City for the 2021–2030 period.

In addition, there will be reports on adjusting and supplementing the medium-term public investment plan for local budget capital in the period 2021 – 2025; and investment policy decisions and adjustment of investment policies for various projects in the city.

At the conference session, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee will also report to the municipal People's Council on the project of adjusting the city's general planning until 2040, with a vision to 2060.

It is expected that the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City will also carry out personnel works at the conference.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong