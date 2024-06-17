Ho Chi Minh City

Deputy Party Chief Nguyen Phuoc Loc visits press agencies in HCMC

A delegation of the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City this morning visited the press agencies  in the city on Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21).

Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc led the delegation to visit and extend congratulations to journalists and staff of Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association and Ho Chi Minh City Veteran Magazine on the occasion of the 99th anniversary of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925 – June 21, 2024).

Accompanying the delegation was Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications Lam Dinh Thang, Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tang Huu Phong and Deputy Chief of Office of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Truong Vinh Tung.

The delegation visits and extends congratulations to journalists and staff of Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association on Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

At the visit to the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association and Ho Chi Minh City Veterans Magazine, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc sent the wishes for health, happiness to journalists and staff; and he desired that they would continue to have further contribution to the development of the city's journalism sector.

Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc appreciated the efforts of the HCMC Journalists Association, which is a political, social, occupation organization to connect those people working in information and propaganda in implementing the assigned tasks, professional training, journalistic skills and professional ethics.

At the meeting, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association Nguyen Tan Phong informed the activities of the association during the past time and expressed his thankfulness for the concern and support of the HCMC leaders for the association's activities.

The HCMC Journalists Association is preparing to organize the 42nd Ho Chi Minh City Press Awards 2024 marking the 99th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21), added Mr. Phong.

The city's delegation visits and extends congratulations to journalists and staff of Ho Chi Minh City Veterans Magazine on Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

At the meeting with leaders of HCMC Veterans Magazine, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc recorded and appreciated the magazine's efforts to overcome difficulties and make positive contributions in the field of media and journalism on the Party's policies and the State's legal policies; movements and activities of the city's Veterans Association.

By Thu Hoai- Translated by Huyen Huong

