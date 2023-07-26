HCMC’s chairman visits Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, revolution contributors

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai on July 26 visited Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, wounded soldiers, and contributors to the revolution in District 3 on the 76th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 – 2023).

The city’s Chairman gave his deepest regards and extended the best wishes to Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Be whose two sons bravely sacrificed themselves for national liberation and unification.

He expressed his deep gratitude to the heroic mother for her great contribution and sacrifice towards the cause of national liberation and reconstruction, wished her good health and long life, and asked the local authorities to take care of the mother and help improve her life.

Mr. Phan Van Mai took visits and paid tribute to war invalids Huynh Lap Hien, Nguyen Van Dai, and Mr. Tran Van Tam, father of martyr Tran Van Khanh who sacrificed his life to save Cambodian people from the Pol Pot genocidal regime in 1988

Having promoted the Vietnamese tradition of “When eating a fruit, think of the person who planted the tree,”, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai suggested Party organizations and local authorities immediately provide care, assistance and implement preferential policies for Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, war invalids and revolution contributors.