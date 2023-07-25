HCMC People’s Council Chairwoman visits Thi Nghe Nursing Home

A delegation of HCMC leaders led by Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le on July 24 visited typical policy beneficiary families on the 76th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947 – 2023).

Ms. Le paid tribute and wished the elderly who were credited with revolutionary service at Thi Nghe Nursing Home a happy and healthy life.

She suggested officials and employees of the nursing home continuously care for the elderly and improve the facility’s infrastructure to ensure the quality of life and daily activities of the old people.

On the same day, the delegation visited the family of Mrs. Do Thi Ngoc, a martyr’s mother, and wounded soldier Nguyen Sanh Ly who are living in poverty in Binh Thanh District.

Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le extended her deep gratitude, offered gifts to Mrs. Do Thi Ngoc and wounded soldier Nguyen Sanh Ly and sent words of encouragement to support them to overcome challenges in life.