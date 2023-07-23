HCMC’s leaders extend gratitude to war invalids, martyrs

A ceremony was held in HCMC on July 22 to mark the 76th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen along with the city’s leaders and 81 war veterans, wounded soldiers, and families credited with revolutionary service.

Speaking at the event, Secretary of the Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen said that war veterans and wounded soldiers who left part of their bodies on the battlefields and returned home from the war to participate in practical works are shining examples for others to follow.

Currently, there are 1.1 million martyrs, more than 130,000 Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, more than 800,000 war invalids, nearly 13,000 Heroes of People's Armed Forces and Labour Heroes, around 11,000 revolutionary veterans who joined resistance wars and were imprisoned, tortured in the country.

There are nearly 200,000 martyrs whose remains have not been found and nearly 300,000 unidentified. Over four million people died and were wounded during the resistance wars.

The city’s Party Chief emphasized that more than 38,000 people credited with revolutionary service and policy beneficiary families are caring by the competent departments and social organizations. However, the city’s interest in wounded soldiers, martyrs, and people with meritorious services is not equal to their great devotion to the people and nation.

He asked leaders and departments at levels, State agencies, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, and social and political organizations to continuously focus on caring for war veterans, wounded soldiers, martyrs' families, Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, and people credited with revolutionary service.

The Secretary of the municipal Party Committee suggested the Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs sector coordinate with the War Veterans Association and the High Command of the city to register for participating in emulation movements marking the 50th anniversary of southern liberation launched, especially prioritizing the settlement of documents on providing policies for war invalids, martyrs and national devotees.