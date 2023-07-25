HCMC leaders pay tribute to wounded soldiers, policy beneficiary families
SGGPO
A delegation of HCMC’s leaders led by Head of the HCMC Propaganda and Education Committee, Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue on July 25 visited policy beneficiary families in Thu Duc City on the 76th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day.
Head of the HCMC Propaganda and Education Committee, Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue visits Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Thu. (Photo: SGGP)
The delegation visited and paid tribute to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers Nguyen Thi Thu and Nguyen Thi Hoi, wounded soldiers Dao Khac Het, Pham Quy Tho, Ngo The Bang, and Cao Vu Thanh Binh for their great contribution and sacrifice towards the cause of national independence as well as wished them a happy and healthy life.
Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau (L) offers a gift to wounded soldier Tran Van Phu. (Photo: SGGP)
On the same day, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau offered gifts to typical policy beneficiary families in Tan Phu District.
On behalf of the Party Committee, the People’s Council, and the People’s Committee of HCMC, Mr. Ngo Minh Chau extended his sincere gratitude to war invalids Vo Van Quy, Pham Van Hang, Phan Cong Nam, and Tran Van Phu who made outstanding contributions to national liberation and reunification.
Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Public Security Le Quang Dao hands over presents to families credited with revolutionary service at the security zone T4 in Vinh Loc A Commune of Binh Chanh District. (Photo: SGGP)
On the morning of July 25, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Public Security Le Quang Dao handed over presents to families credited with revolutionary service at the security zone T4 in Vinh Loc A Commune of Binh Chanh District.
He visited and wished Vietnamese Heroic Mothers in the locality good health and long life, and suggested the local authorities take care of the mothers and help improve their lives.
Head of the HCMC Propaganda and Education Committee, Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue (L) visits wounded soldier Cao Vu Thanh Binh. (Photo: SGGP)
Head of the HCMC Propaganda and Education Committee, Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue (R) offers a gift to war invalid Phan Tho Quy. (Photo: SGGP)
Head of the HCMC Propaganda and Education Committee, Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue (L) and Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Hoi (Photo: SGGP)
Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau offers a gift to wounded soldier Phan Cong Nam. (Photo: SGGP)
Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau gives a present to wounded soldier Pham Van Hang. (Photo: SGGP)
Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau visits war invalid Vo Van Quy. (Photo: SGGP)
Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Public Security Le Quang Dao and police officers visit families credited with revolutionary service at the security zone T4 in Vinh Loc A Commune of Binh Chanh District. (Photo: SGGP)
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong praised and thanked domestic artists and members of the Alliance of Arts and Literature Associations of Vietnam (VULA) for their contributions to the country over the past 75 years.
On July 24, the Police Department of Quang Nam Province revealed its successful collaboration with several operational units of the Ministry of Public Security in dismantling the largest online loan-sharking network to date.