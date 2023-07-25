SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC leaders pay tribute to wounded soldiers, policy beneficiary families

SGGPO
A delegation of HCMC’s leaders led by Head of the HCMC Propaganda and Education Committee, Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue on July 25 visited policy beneficiary families in Thu Duc City on the 76th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day.
HCMC leaders pay tribute to wounded soldiers, policy beneficiary families ảnh 1

Head of the HCMC Propaganda and Education Committee, Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue visits Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Thu. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation visited and paid tribute to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers Nguyen Thi Thu and Nguyen Thi Hoi, wounded soldiers Dao Khac Het, Pham Quy Tho, Ngo The Bang, and Cao Vu Thanh Binh for their great contribution and sacrifice towards the cause of national independence as well as wished them a happy and healthy life.

HCMC leaders pay tribute to wounded soldiers, policy beneficiary families ảnh 2

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau (L) offers a gift to wounded soldier Tran Van Phu. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau offered gifts to typical policy beneficiary families in Tan Phu District.

On behalf of the Party Committee, the People’s Council, and the People’s Committee of HCMC, Mr. Ngo Minh Chau extended his sincere gratitude to war invalids Vo Van Quy, Pham Van Hang, Phan Cong Nam, and Tran Van Phu who made outstanding contributions to national liberation and reunification.

HCMC leaders pay tribute to wounded soldiers, policy beneficiary families ảnh 3

Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Public Security Le Quang Dao hands over presents to families credited with revolutionary service at the security zone T4 in Vinh Loc A Commune of Binh Chanh District. (Photo: SGGP)

On the morning of July 25, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Public Security Le Quang Dao handed over presents to families credited with revolutionary service at the security zone T4 in Vinh Loc A Commune of Binh Chanh District.

He visited and wished Vietnamese Heroic Mothers in the locality good health and long life, and suggested the local authorities take care of the mothers and help improve their lives.

HCMC leaders pay tribute to wounded soldiers, policy beneficiary families ảnh 4
Head of the HCMC Propaganda and Education Committee, Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue (L) visits wounded soldier Cao Vu Thanh Binh. (Photo: SGGP)
HCMC leaders pay tribute to wounded soldiers, policy beneficiary families ảnh 5
Head of the HCMC Propaganda and Education Committee, Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue (R) offers a gift to war invalid Phan Tho Quy. (Photo: SGGP)
HCMC leaders pay tribute to wounded soldiers, policy beneficiary families ảnh 6
Head of the HCMC Propaganda and Education Committee, Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue (L) and Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Hoi (Photo: SGGP)
HCMC leaders pay tribute to wounded soldiers, policy beneficiary families ảnh 7
Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau offers a gift to wounded soldier Phan Cong Nam. (Photo: SGGP)
HCMC leaders pay tribute to wounded soldiers, policy beneficiary families ảnh 8
Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau gives a present to wounded soldier Pham Van Hang. (Photo: SGGP)
HCMC leaders pay tribute to wounded soldiers, policy beneficiary families ảnh 9
Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau visits war invalid Vo Van Quy. (Photo: SGGP)
HCMC leaders pay tribute to wounded soldiers, policy beneficiary families ảnh 10
Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Public Security Le Quang Dao and police officers visit families credited with revolutionary service at the security zone T4 in Vinh Loc A Commune of Binh Chanh District. (Photo: SGGP)
By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh

