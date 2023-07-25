HCMC leaders pay tribute to wounded soldiers, policy beneficiary families

A delegation of HCMC’s leaders led by Head of the HCMC Propaganda and Education Committee, Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue on July 25 visited policy beneficiary families in Thu Duc City on the 76th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day.

The delegation visited and paid tribute to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers Nguyen Thi Thu and Nguyen Thi Hoi, wounded soldiers Dao Khac Het, Pham Quy Tho, Ngo The Bang, and Cao Vu Thanh Binh for their great contribution and sacrifice towards the cause of national independence as well as wished them a happy and healthy life.

On the same day, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau offered gifts to typical policy beneficiary families in Tan Phu District.

On behalf of the Party Committee, the People’s Council, and the People’s Committee of HCMC, Mr. Ngo Minh Chau extended his sincere gratitude to war invalids Vo Van Quy, Pham Van Hang, Phan Cong Nam, and Tran Van Phu who made outstanding contributions to national liberation and reunification.

On the morning of July 25, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Public Security Le Quang Dao handed over presents to families credited with revolutionary service at the security zone T4 in Vinh Loc A Commune of Binh Chanh District.

He visited and wished Vietnamese Heroic Mothers in the locality good health and long life, and suggested the local authorities take care of the mothers and help improve their lives.