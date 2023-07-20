HCMC War Veterans' Association grants gifts for Vietnamese heroic mothers

The Ho Chi Minh City War Veterans' Association this morning held a meeting to grant gifts for Vietnamese heroic mothers, heroes of the armed forces, wounded soldiers and relatives of martyrs in the city.

The Ho Chi Minh City War Veterans' Association granted 200 gift packages for Vietnamese heroic mothers, heroes of the armed forces, wounded soldiers, sick soldiers, and typical relatives of martyrs in District 10, District 11, Tan Binh District and Tan Phu District on the occasion of 76th anniversary of of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947-2023).

Speaking at the granting ceremony, Major General Nguyen Minh Hoang, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City War Veterans' Association sent his best compliments, deep gratefulness and gratitude for the great contributions of Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, Heroes of the Armed Forces, wounded soldiers, sick soldiers, relatives of martyrs, and people with meritorious services for the cause of national liberation and defense.

Besides, members of the War Veterans' Association who were wounded soldiers and relatives of martyrs will continue to promote the tradition, contribute their competencies, capacities and proactively participate in local works to be a part of building and developing the city.

On the occasion, the Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City War Veterans' Association granted 200 gifts packages worth VND500,000 (US$21.1) per each one for Vietnamese heroic mothers, heroes of the armed forces, wounded soldiers, sick soldiers, typical relatives of martyrs in Thu Duc City and other city districts.