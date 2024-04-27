HCMC's candle lighting ceremonies held in tribute to heroic martyrs

Thousands of candles were lit at HCMC Martyrs' Cemetery and others in the city to pay tribute to heroic martyrs for their great contributions to the nation’s revolutionary cause in the evening on April 26.

Leaders and former leaders of HCMC offer incense to commemorate war heroes and martyrs in HCMC on April 26. (Photo: SGGP)

The incense offering and candle lighting ceremony was organized by the HCMC Communist Youth Union to celebrate the 49th anniversary of the South Liberation and National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975 – 2024).

Attending the event were former Vice Secretaries of the HCMC Party Committee Pham Chanh Truc and Nguyen Van Dua, former Chairman of the People’s Committee of the city Nguyen Thanh Phong, Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, and members of the city’s Youth Union.

The delegates sincerely commemorated and expressed deep gratitude to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, heroes, and fallen soldiers who sacrificed themselves for the independence and freedom of the nation.

On the same day, the incense offering and candle lighting ceremony also took place to pay respect to fallen soldiers, veteran revolutionaries, and senior Party and State leaders, who are resting in peace at martyrs’ cemeteries in Cu Chi District, Nha Be- District 7, Hoc Mon, and Rung Sac (Sac Forest) Martyrs’ Cemetery in Can Gio District.

Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai offers incense to heroic martyrs. (Photo: SGGP)

Members of the HCMC Youth Union attend the incense offering and candle lighting ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

By Chi Thach – Translated by Kim Khanh