Leaders of Party, HCMC visit historical revolutionary relic sites in Binh Chanh

Head of the Central Propaganda and Education Committee Nguyen Trong Nghia led a high-ranking delegation to offer incense to pay tribute to heroic martyrs at Lang Le-Bau Co historical relic area in Binh Chanh District in HCMC on April 25.

img-e1edd9f2f712b9d489355257f61f7e44-v-8737.jpg.jpg
The delegation offers incense to pay tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh, Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, and fallen heroes. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation also visited a historical revolutionary relic commemorating the 1968 Spring Mau Than General Offensive and Uprising on the 49th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

Attending the event was Deputy Head of the Central Propaganda and Education Committee Vu Thanh Mai, Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, and Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Municipal Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue.

The delegation laid wreaths and observed a minute of silence to pay tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh, Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, and fallen heroes for their great sacrifices for the independence and freedom of the country and the people’s happiness.

img-5ec55953dbd24f300b12bb3b6d44706a-v-7769.jpg.jpg
The delegation visits the historical revolutionary relic commemorating the 1968 Spring Mau Than General Offensive and Uprising in Binh Chanh District. (Photo: SGGP)
img-2961fef15e00b90bf07db912f3683b07-v-9794.jpg.jpg
Head of the Central Propaganda and Education Committee Nguyen Trong Nghia (L) and Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (R) visit the exhibition area at the historical relic site.(Photo: SGGP)
img-c6565e041b38070b3e8274c9279338b8-v-8807.jpg.jpg
Head of the Central Propaganda and Education Committee Nguyen Trong Nghia (L) visits the historical revolutionary relic commemorating the 1968 Spring Mau Than General Offensive and Uprising in Binh Chanh District. (Photo: SGGP)
img-f5d1ccc45c453dbd50e1813cc357b894-v-8625.jpg.jpg
The delegation of the Central Propaganda and Education Committee and HCMC's leaders visit the historical revolutionary relic commemorating the 1968 Spring Mau Than General Offensive and Uprising in Binh Chanh District. (Photo: SGGP)
img-02c4e04bede9525d95b14bc28369a390-v-8144.jpg.jpg
Head of the Central Propaganda and Education Committee Nguyen Trong Nghia writes in the guest book at the relic site in Binh Chanh (Photo: SGGP)
By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh

