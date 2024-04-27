Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC to display fireworks at five locations to celebrate Reunification Day

SGGP

HCMC will perform stunning fireworks at five places to celebrate 49 years of the South Liberation and National Reunification Day on April 30.

phao-hoa-tphcm1_RUNC.png.png

Under the decision of the municipal People’s Committee, a high-range firework display will be set off from the tunnel crossing the Saigon River (Thu Thiem tunnel) in Thu Duc City. Four low-range firework displays will be organized in Thao Dien area and Van Phuc residential area in Thu Duc City, Tay Bac Cu Chi (Northwest Cu Chi) Industrial Park, and Dam Sen Cultural Park in District 11.

The 15-minute spectacular firework displays will begin at 9 pm on April 30. Ho Chi Minh City Television will air live coverage of the displays for viewers.

The new decision has been issued by the Chairman of the People's Committee of the city to replace document No. 2049/UBND-VX dated April 16 released by the HCMC People's Committee on organizing fireworks displays at 16 locations in the city.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh

