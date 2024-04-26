HCMC’s photo exhibitions mark 49th anniversary of National Reunification Day

A photo exhibition opened in HCMC on April 25 to mark the 49th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30) and the 138th International Workers' Day (May 1).

Delegates visit the photo exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the opening ceremony was Head of the Central Propaganda and Education Committee Nguyen Trong Nghia, deputy Head of the Central Propaganda and Education Committee Vu Thanh Mai, Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Municipal Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Vice Chairmen of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc and Nguyen Van Dung.

The photo exhibition celebrating 49 years of the South Liberation and National Reunification Day takes place on Nguyen Hue Street. (Photo: SGGP)

The exhibition is held at three different places in the city. On Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street, 80 photos are displayed to introduce to viewers the great victory in the 1975 spring featuring the glorious victory of the Central Highlands Campaign and the historic Ho Chi Minh Campaign.

In the area in front of the Department of Culture and Sports on Nguyen Du and Dong Khoi Streets, 70 exhibited photos depict the patriotic struggle movement of the Saigon – Gia Dinh – Cho Lon working class under the leadership of the National Liberation Front of Southern Vietnam.

In the zone opposite to Chi Lang Park on Dong Khoi Street, 50 photos showcase the socioeconomic development of HCMC.

Sanding Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai speaks at the opening ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Sanding Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai said that the exhibition introduces to visitors the glorious fight of the Southern region’s army and people during the country’s resistance war against the US imperialists, the city’s dynamic and creative traditions in piloting new models and overcoming difficulties to proactively adapt to new situations, and practical solutions for the development.

On this occasion, 154 photos selected from a national art photo contest on Vietnamese seas and islands are also displayed on Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street. The event will run until May 2.

By Thien Thanh – Translated by Kim Khanh