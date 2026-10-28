HCMC to unveil US$13 billion investment pipeline at economic forum

Ho Chi Minh City is set to unveil 12 investment projects worth about US$13 billion and announce new cooperation initiatives with the World Economic Forum at the Autumn Economic Forum 2026.

On October 28, the Autumn Economic Forum 2026 (AEF 2026) enters its main working day with a dialogue session between the Prime Minister and representatives of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Domestic and international delegates pose for a commemorative photo at the 2026 Autumn Economic Forum. Photo: SGGP

Ho Chi Minh City is expected to announce 12 investment projects worth approximately US$13 billion, the first 10 members of the International Financial Center, and cooperation initiatives with the WEF.

According to the agenda, the opening ceremony and high-level plenary session, themed “The Convergence of New Global Growth Poles,” will take place this morning at Thiskyhall in An Khanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. The event will bring together leaders of the Vietnamese Government, representatives of countries, international organizations, financial institutions, and the business community.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, will deliver welcoming remarks.

This will be followed by a keynote address from Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and remarks from WEF Managing Director Stephan Mergenthaler.

The event is also expected to feature Arsenio M. Balisacan, Philippine Secretary of Economy, Planning and Development; Saeed Bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, UAE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Baroness Rosalie Winterton, representing the United Kingdom; leaders from Phnom Penh and Yangon, as well as representatives of the United Nations and the European Union.

Presentations will focus on shifts in global growth poles, capital flows, technology, and supply chains, while discussing new cooperation models that can leverage complementary advantages among economies.

A key highlight will be a direct dialogue between Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and WEF Managing Director Stephan Mergenthaler on the theme “Positioning Vietnam in the Global Future.”

The discussion is expected to focus on transformations in the global economy and their impact on Vietnam, growth drivers based on science, technology, innovation, and the digital economy, as well as opportunities to mobilize international resources and strengthen Vietnam’s position in global value chains.

Another notable topic will be the transition from participating in international cooperation mechanisms to proactively contributing to and co-creating new initiatives and partnerships, thereby enhancing Vietnam’s role in connecting global growth poles.

In particular, 12 investment projects with a combined value of about US$13 billion are expected to be announced at the forum, covering seaports, logistics, urban development, industry, and high technology.

Delegates attend the discussion session. Photo: SGGP

The projects include the Can Gio International Transshipment Port, Cai Mep Gemadept-Terminal Link Port, My Xuan 6 Port Terminal, a smart mixed-use complex in the Thu Thiem New Urban Area, the International University Urban Area, Phase 1 of the Vinh Lap Industrial Park, and the Swift Logistics project.

Industrial and high-tech projects include the GL Cables high-tech cable manufacturing plant, Xinyi Glass Vietnam, Chang Yue Technology Vietnam, Ito Automation Technologies Vietnam, and a thermoelectric semiconductor materials and thermoelectric cooler manufacturing project.

Numerous collaborative projects are slated for announcement at the 2026 Autumn Economic Forum—notably, an initiative to support 200 enterprises in implementing ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) practices. Photo: SGGP

According to the organizing committee, these projects have already received investment policy approval or investment registration certificates.

Their announcement at the forum is intended to showcase priority sectors for investment attraction while strengthening connections between investors, technology partners, and financial institutions.

At the same time, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and the WEF are expected to announce a joint statement on cooperation directions, providing a foundation for expanding the city’s links with the WEF’s network of experts, organizations, and international partners.

This afternoon, the forum will continue with four in-depth presentations on global financial markets, smart infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and governance frameworks for emerging growth poles.

This will be followed by the dialogue session “Building a Cooperation Framework in a New Era,” with expected participation from representatives of Vietnam’s Ministry of Finance, Bangladesh’s Ministry of Finance, the British Ambassador to Vietnam, Kazakhstan’s C4IR Center, C40 Cities, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

Participants will focus on three groups of solutions: strengthening technology connectivity and innovation ecosystems; developing financial instruments and mobilizing long-term capital; and establishing cooperation mechanisms among governments, local authorities, international organizations, and businesses.

The central objective is to remove barriers to cross-border cooperation and translate commitments into concrete programs and projects.

Immediately after the high-level dialogue, Ho Chi Minh City is expected to announce the first 10 official members of the Vietnam International Financial Center in Ho Chi Minh City (VIFC-HCMC), spanning investment, finance, urban development, maritime, energy, technology, and payment services. The prospective members include EQuest Capital, Son Kim Capital IFC, VinaCapital International Partners, Saigon Marina IFC, Gemadept Holdings, Rovela Pay, REE Energy Finance, the Vietnam IFC Commodities Exchange, AG&P Holding Vietnam, and Keppel Asset Management (Vietnam). The announcement is expected to help build a comprehensive financial ecosystem and strengthen the center’s links with international capital flows to support economic development.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan