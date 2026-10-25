More than VND36.5 trillion approved for HCMC – Thu Dau Mot metro resettlement

The HCMC People’s Committee has approved a compensation, support and resettlement project for the Thu Dau Mot–Ho Chi Minh City section of Metro Line No. 2, with more than VND36.586 trillion (US$1.4 billion) allocated from the state budget.

Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien Metro Line (Photo: SGGP)

The project will be implemented by the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Management Board.

An estimated 85.8 hectares of land will be affected, with 2,652 cases subject to land acquisition, including 2,092 cases involving partial acquisition and 560 involving full acquisition.

The Thu Dau Mot–Ho Chi Minh City section of Metro Line No. 2 will span approximately 33.2 kilometers, including 17.8 kilometers underground, with the remainder elevated. The line will begin at S5 Station on Metro Line No. 1 (Binh Duong–Suoi Tien) and terminate at Tao Dan Station in Ben Thanh Ward.

The route will pass through 16 wards, including Binh Duong, Phu Loi, Thu Dau Mot, Thuan Giao, Thuan An, Lai Thieu, Binh Hoa, Tam Binh, Hiep Binh, Binh Thanh, Gia Dinh, Thanh My Tay, Xuan Hoa, Sai Gon, Ben Thanh and Ban Co.

The entire line is planned to have 24 stations, including 11 elevated stations and 13 underground stations, as well as the 26.8-hectare Hiep Binh Phuoc depot for train maintenance and storage.

Ho Chi Minh City is currently implementing or preparing to develop several other urban and intercity railway projects, including the 11.3-kilometer Ben Thanh–Tham Luong section of Metro Line No. 2, the 6.2-kilometer Ben Thanh–Thu Thiem section of Metro Line No. 2, the 54-kilometer Ben Thanh–Can Gio railway, and the planned Thu Thiem–Long Thanh railway, which is preparing for construction to begin.

In December 2026, the city plans to break ground on three more projects: Metro Line No. 1’s Binh Duong–Suoi Tien section, Metro Line No. 2’s Thu Dau Mot–Ho Chi Minh City section, and Phase 1 of Metro Line No. 6, connecting Tan Son Nhat Airport and Phu Huu.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh