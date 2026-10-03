Ho Chi Minh City ready for Autumn Economic Forum 2026

On October 2, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha chaired a meeting on preparations for the 2026 Autumn Economic Forum (AEF 2026).

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha chairs a meeting on preparations for the 2026 Autumn Economic Forum (AEF 2026). (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, Le Truong Duy, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (HCMC C4IR), said AEF 2026 is scheduled to take place from October 26 to 29 under the theme “Collaboration in a New Era", with the forum positioned as “The Convergence of New Global Growth Poles."

The forum will take place against the backdrop of major changes in the global economic structure driven by technology, shifts in capital flows, the restructuring of supply chains and demands for the green transition.

Against this backdrop, the forum’s agenda has been designed to focus on drivers capable of reshaping growth and cooperation models among economies, cities and the business community.

Le Truong Duy, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, speaks at a meeting on preparations for AEF 2026. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Mr. Le Truong Duy, key discussions will focus on the role of megacities and emerging growth poles; breakthrough technologies and innovation ecosystems; new models of cooperation in a new era; and the role of the private sector in promoting growth.

Themed sessions and programs will explore issues including artificial intelligence, strategic technologies, advanced manufacturing, supply chains, digital transformation, the green transition, human resources, finance and new investment flows.

A key highlight of AEF 2026 will be the high-level plenary session, “The Convergence of New Global Growth Poles.” The forum will also feature policy dialogues, CEO 500 - TEA CONNECT, thematic sessions and networking activities bringing together the public sector, businesses, investors, experts and international organizations.

About 1,500 delegates are expected to attend, including Government leaders, representatives of ministries, agencies and localities; representatives of countries and international organizations; the World Economic Forum (WEF); the global C4IR network; financial institutions, investment funds, corporations and businesses.

At the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

According to HCMC C4IR, discussions and ideas emerging from the forum are expected to be translated into initiatives, cooperation programs and projects with potential for implementation.

Speaking at the meeting, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha asked relevant agencies to soon finalize the content and organizational plan for AEF 2026, clearly defining the responsibilities and focal points of each agency to ensure effective coordination.

He also requested that, from now until the opening day, every task, timeline, and agenda item be continuously reviewed and finalized, with any emerging issues promptly reported and adjustments made to ensure that AEF 2026 is organized as planned.

By Ai Van – Translated by Kim Khanh