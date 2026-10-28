Ho Chi Minh City rewards wards with public works to boost disbursement

Ho Chi Minh City is awarding hundreds of billions of dong in public works to wards and communes with high public investment disbursement rates.

The initiative provides additional resources to renovate schools, upgrade alleys, and develop infrastructure, further improving residents' quality of life.

Explaining beneficiary benefits

An Lac Ward leaders inspect the construction site of the new Binh Tri Dong B High School. (Photo: SGGP)

Staff and public servants in An Lac Ward have been working with heightened enthusiasm in recent days after the ward received a VND200 billion public works reward from the city for its outstanding performance in public investment disbursement.

Vice Chairman of the An Lac Ward People's Committee, Le Minh Nhut, shared that the reward serves as an extremely practical supplementary resource for the locality to continue urban improvement and community service. The ward plans to prioritize renovating long-neglected schools—including An Lac Primary and Secondary School, Binh Tri 2 Primary School, and Binh Tan Secondary School—as well as upgrading deteriorating alleys.

In 2026, An Lac Ward was assigned 80 projects with a total allocated budget of VND1.425 trillion (US$55.2 million). By mid-October, the ward had disbursed VND1.231 trillion, reaching 86.36 percent of its target, with full completion expected by the end of the year.

According to Vice Chairman of the An Lac Ward People's Committee, Le Minh Nhut, this result was achieved by closely tracking the progress of each project, establishing concrete disbursement plans, flexibly reallocating funds from slow-moving projects to those with high capital absorption capacity, and proactively coordinating with municipal departments to resolve bottlenecks.

Sharing the joy with An Lac Ward, Dong Hoa Ward also received a public works reward worth VND100 billion.

Chairman of the Dong Hoa Ward People's Committee, Vo Trong Tai, said the locality is preparing a list of candidate projects for immediate submission once the city issues specific guidelines on capital allocation mechanisms. Priority will be given to public welfare projects, including roads, parks, swimming pools, cultural facilities, and digital transformation infrastructure.

In 2026, Dong Hoa Ward was allocated over VND808.3 billion. By October 15, the ward had disbursed over VND794.6 billion, reaching 98.68 percent of its plan. The ward also completed construction and approved final accounts for all 12 projects carried over from 2025 while continuing to closely monitor several transport and drainage projects.

According to Mr. Vo Trong Tai, the ward consistently ensures transparency regarding project information, clearly explains beneficiary benefits, and listens to residents to establish fair compensation plans.

Efforts accelerated to meet public investment disbursement goals

The D4 road project linking Ta Quang Buu Street and Pham The Hien Street in Binh Dong Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, is under construction. (Photo: SGGP)

Compensation and site clearance have emerged as a bright spot in current public investment disbursement efforts across Ho Chi Minh City.

In Binh Dong Ward, the public investment disbursement rate has reached nearly 96 percent. This achievement is primarily driven by compensation payments for the D4 Street expansion project, which connects Pham The Hien Street with Ta Quang Buu Street (disbursing VND245 billion over three months).

Additionally, the ward completed site clearance for major infrastructure projects, including the Ba Lon canal, Binh Tien Street, and National Highway 1A, with total funding approaching VND3.5 trillion.

According to Nguyen Duc Huy, Deputy Director of the Binh Dong Ward Investment and Construction Project Management Board, compensation plans were formulated based on specific land valuations assessed by independent consulting firms. These plans were then publicly posted at ward People's Committee offices and neighborhood headquarters for community feedback. Favorable factors included compensation unit prices approaching market value and residents receiving resettlement within the ward.

During the final two months of the year, Binh Dong Ward will focus on disbursing approximately VND17 billion recently allocated for small-scale projects while preparing to launch 25 projects in 2027. With its 100-billion-VND reward, local authorities plan to prioritize upgrading frequently flooded alleys, renovating schools, and reviewing clean land funds for park construction.

Maintaining a rapid pace, Di An Ward also recorded a public investment disbursement rate of over 91 percent. Moving forward, local authorities will urge relevant units to finalize project documentation to accelerate disbursement targets, while reviewing delayed projects to clarify causes, responsibilities, and remediation plans.

According to Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh, ward- and commune-level administration was allocated approximately VND40 trillion in public investment capital. Over the past nine months, local administration significantly contributed to the city's overall disbursement results, achieving an average disbursement rate of around 72 percent.

In September alone, the ward and commune level disbursed over 26 percent of its allocated capital budget. Given current disbursement momentum and decisive push from local authorities, disbursement outcomes for the final months of the year are expected to be highly positive.

An Lac, Dong Hoa, Binh Dong, and Di An wards were recently awarded public works rewards totaling VND500 billion by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee following outstanding public investment disbursement performance in the third quarter of 2026. Among them, An Lac Ward received a public works project reward worth VND200 billion, while each of the remaining three wards received projects valued at VND100 billion.

By Thu Huong, Le Thoa – Translated by Kim Khanh