Ho Chi Minh City pushes ahead with key projects in Thu Thiem New Urban Area

On the afternoon of October 27, Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang led a working delegation to inspect and survey technical infrastructure projects in the Thu Thiem New Urban Area.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang leads a working delegation to inspect construction sites in in the Thu Thiem New Urban Area. Photo: SGGP

The surveyed projects included roads, traffic interchanges, and public facilities. The delegation also conducted an on-site survey at the construction site of the City Central Square and Ho Chi Minh City Administrative Center Project.

Following the site visit, the delegation met with the investor to hear reports on implementation progress and recommendations aimed at resolving difficulties.

The city Party Secretary and the delegation at construction site of the City Central Square. Photo: SGGP

Based on discussions at the meeting, Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang acknowledged and commended city departments, agencies and the investor for coordinating the implementation of projects and works on schedule, including the City Central Square and Ho Chi Minh City Administrative Center Project.

Emphasizing the strategic importance of these major projects to Ho Chi Minh City, Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang called on departments, agencies, and relevant sectors to work closely with investors, streamline administrative procedures, and accelerate project implementation in line with the new mechanisms and policies under the Urban Development Law..

As the city focuses on mobilizing and efficiently utilizing all resources for development, Mr. Tran Luu Quang stressed the need to speed up construction progress, particularly for key projects and works of special significance, which can create momentum for growth and contribute positively to the city's goal of achieving double-digit economic growth.

The City Central Square and Ho Chi Minh City Administrative Center Project will be developed on nearly 47 hectares under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, build-transfer (BT) contract. The project has a total investment of more than VND29,600 billion (US$1.12 billion) and is scheduled for construction from 2026 to 2028. Workers at the construction site of the Central Square and Administrative Center project in Ho Chi Minh City on the afternoon of October 27. Photo: SGGP The city Administrative Center will accommodate more than 8,000 officials, civil servants, and public employees, while serving between 1,500 and 2,000 citizens daily through a modern one-stop service system. After office hours, it is envisioned as an extension of the city's nighttime urban life, providing a space for recreation and leisure walks. The development will also include a multipurpose theater combined with a conference and performance center with a capacity of about 2,000 seats. The venue is expected to host nightly artistic performances, conferences, exhibitions, and community activities. A centerpiece of the development is a central park featuring a lake of about 12 hectares, designed according to a philosophy of converging waters and new beginnings, symbolizing the flourishing of life and the start of a new development phase. The park will host water music performances and fireworks displays, and is expected to become a new symbol of attraction for the Thu Thiem New Urban Area and Ho Chi Minh City.

By Van Minh - Translated by Anh Quan