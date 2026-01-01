Vietnam aims to elevate Autumn Economic Forum into prestigious annual platform

The 2025 Autumn Economic Forum, themed “Green transition in the digital era,” had been a success in terms of scale, content and external engagement.

Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son speaks at the conference reviewing the 2025 Autumn Economic Forum hosted by the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee on December 31. (Photo: SGGP)

The Government expects the Autumn Economic Forum in Ho Chi Minh City to continue rising in profile and becoming increasingly professional, substantive, and effective, evolving into a prestigious annual platform not only in Vietnam but also at regional and international levels, a senior official has said.

Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son made the remarks at a conference reviewing the 2025 Autumn Economic Forum, hosted by the municipal People’s Committee on December 31.

He said the 2025 forum, themed “Green transition in the digital era,” had been a success in terms of scale, content, and external engagement. It had served as a practical platform for policy dialogue, bringing together policymakers, international organizations, experts, and businesses to discuss major global trends, identify emerging challenges, and propose policy directions and solutions in the context of green and digital transformation, he added.

To further strengthen the forum’s status and effectiveness in 2026 amid deepening international integration, the Deputy PM called on ministries, central agencies, and localities—particularly HCMC—to deepen cooperation with the World Economic Forum (WEF) under a long-term strategic partnership. The city was asked to work closely with WEF in developing the theme and program for the 2026 forum and to advise the Government on inviting senior leaders from other countries, with a view to co-hosting the event with WEF in the future.

He stressed that the forum’s theme should align closely with the Party and State’s strategic priorities for rapid and sustainable development, supporting the country’s long-term growth pillars in the new era. Through the forum, Vietnam should also step up economic and technology diplomacy to mobilize international resources, high-quality investment, technology, and knowledge for national and municipal development.

The Deputy PM urged HCMC authorities to promptly implement projects and programs arising from the forum and to continue supporting the operation of the city’s Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution so that it can better serve as a bridge linking domestic partners with the WEF network and global counterparts.

At the conference, experts and business representatives discussed financial mechanisms to mobilize remittances for science and technology development, along with measures to attract non-budget funding for smart industrial transformation, based on the Joint Statement between the city and WEF. Delegates also proposed that WEF become a strategic coordinating partner for the annual forum to ensure continuity and effective policy implementation.

It was reported that the 2025 Autumn Economic Forum, held from 25 to 27 November, attracted more than 1,800 delegates and nearly 100 international delegations, including representatives from 10 Centres for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and over 75 global science and technology institutions.

The forum underlined science and technology as a key growth driver, estimated to contribute around VND1.4 quadrillion (US$53.2 billion) to national GDP in 2025. Sixteen cooperation agreements between domestic and international partners were announced on this occasion.

On the sidelines of the event, 21 bilateral and multilateral meetings were held between Government leaders, city authorities, international organizations, and leading global enterprises.

