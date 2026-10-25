Ho Chi Minh City residents visit Nhieu Loc–Thi Nghe Wastewater Treatment Plant

Nearly 40 residents from Cat Lai and An Khanh wards visited the Nhieu Loc–Thi Nghe Wastewater Treatment Plant on the morning of October 24, in a program organized by the HCMC Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board.

The visit aimed to update residents on construction progress and introduce them to the plant’s operating processes. By seeing the project’s facilities firsthand, residents could gain a better understanding of its contribution to Ho Chi Minh City’s development.

According to the project owner, construction has reached approximately 88 percent completion. Most construction packages have essentially been completed, and connection works are ready. Only Package XL-02, which covers the plant’s design, construction, and operation, remains under implementation.

Under the plan, equipment installation under Package XL-02 is scheduled for completion by December 31, with the plant expected to begin operations in 2027.

Residents visit the inlet pumping station at the Nhieu Loc–Thi Nghe Wastewater Treatment Plant on the morning of October 24.

Deep shaft at the inlet pumping station

Pham Cong Hoa from Cat Lai Ward said wastewater treatment would help protect the environment and improve residents’ quality of life, health, and social welfare. He hoped that the project would be completed and put into operation soon.

Onyeka Nwokedi Uchefuna, the project’s Safety Director, guided residents through the various facilities and explained how wastewater from the Nhieu Loc–Thi Nghe Canal basin and other areas is collected and conveyed to the plant.

According to Mr. Onyeka Nwokedi Uchefuna, the wastewater undergoes several treatment stages, including screening to remove solid waste and sedimentation, before being treated using biological processes to ensure it meets the required standards before discharge into the Saigon River.

The Nhieu Loc–Thi Nghe Wastewater Treatment Plant has a designed capacity of 480,000 cubic meters per day, making it the largest of its kind in Ho Chi Minh City. The project has a total investment of more than VND10.606 trillion (US$410.6 million). Once completed, it will finalize the wastewater collection and treatment system serving the entire Nhieu Loc–Thi Nghe basin, as well as the Cat Lai, Binh Trung, and An Khanh wards.

Residents inspect newly installed equipment at the plant.

The inlet pumping station shaft is nearing completion.

The sludge treatment building is nearing completion.

Workers install equipment under the scorching sun.

The project’s sludge digestion tank.

The plant is located along the banks of the Saigon River.

Construction is in full swing as the plant prepares to begin operations.

By Kien Cuong – Translated by Kim Khanh