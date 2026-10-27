Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City leaders visit Phu Cuong Diocese Bishop

SGGPO

A Ho Chi Minh City delegation visited the Bishop of Phu Cuong Diocese, highlighting the contributions of the Catholic community to the city's socio-economic development and calling for continued cooperation.

On the morning of October 27, a delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, led by Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, visited Bishop Giuse Nguyen Tan Tuoc of Phu Cuong Diocese.

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Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc and members of the delegation visit Bishop Giuse Nguyen Tan Tuoc

During the visit, Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc provided a brief update on Ho Chi Minh City's key socio-economic achievements during the first nine months of the year and praised the contributions made by clergy, religious figures, and Catholic parishioners in the area.

On behalf of the city leadership, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc extended his regards and best wishes for good health to Bishop Giuse Nguyen Tan Tuoc. He also expressed confidence that the Catholic community across the diocese would continue to accompany and contribute to the city's overall development.

Bishop Giuse Nguyen Tan Tuoc expressed his gratitude for the city leadership’s ongoing support, affirming that local Catholics remain committed to living a "good life and faithful religious life." He added that Phu Cuong Diocese will continue to contribute to Ho Chi Minh City’s overall growth through hard work, economic production, and education.

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By Duy Tran - Translated by Anh Quan

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