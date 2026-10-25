Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City youth join volunteer program in Malaysia

SGGP

Thirteen delegates representing young people from Ho Chi Minh City are participating in Malaysia’s Yayasan Sukarelawan Siswa (YSS), which runs from October 16 to November 2.

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Ho Chi Minh City youth volunteers interact with Malaysian youth.

In the first few days, the delegation met and interacted with host families, conducted field visits to project sites, sampled traditional cuisine, and learned about the daily lives and distinctive cultural practices of local communities.

These activities are helping strengthen bonds and mutual understanding between young people from the two countries, while enabling the delegation to better understand local needs and develop volunteer projects that are relevant, practical, and sustainable.

In the coming days, Vietnamese and Malaysian volunteers will work together to implement community development projects in local areas.

Yayasan Sukarelawan Siswa (YSS) is an entity owned by the Malaysian government under the Ministry of National Unity. Since it was launched in 2012, YSS was initially part of the Ministry of Higher Education and has since transitioned under the purview of the current ministry on December 3, 2022. YSS aims to foster national integration and unity through volunteerism. Since its inception, it has successfully executed 93 high-impact volunteer missions across Sabah, Sarawak, and Southeast Asia, including Indonesia, Laos, and Vietnam.

By Cam Tuyet – Translated by Kim Khanh

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Ho Chi Minh City youth volunteer program Malaysia Yayasan Sukarelawan Siswa (YSS)

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