Ho Chi Minh City to host Autumn Economic Forum, eyeing $13 billion in projects

On October 20, the Ho Chi Minh City Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (HCMC C4IR) held a press conference to provide details on the Autumn Economic Forum 2026 (AEF 2026).

At the press conference on October 20 (Photo: SGGP)

Scheduled for October 26–29 under the direction of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, the forum carries the theme “The Spirit of Cooperation in the New Era.” Positioned as “The Convergence of Global New Growth Engines,” the event is expected to gather more than 1,500 domestic and international delegates. Notably, within the framework of the forum, Ho Chi Minh City plans to announce approximately 12 investment projects with total capital exceeding US$13 billion.

According to Mr. Le Truong Duy, Director of HCMC C4IR, the forum aims to establish a platform for policy dialogue, unlock financial and technology flows, and foster international cooperation amid the restructuring of the global economy. A key highlight this year is the expanded partnership and co-branding with the World Economic Forum (WEF), integrating policy dialogues with investment promotion, technology demonstrations, and business networking.

Mr. Le Truong Duy, Director of HCMC C4IR, speaks at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)

AEF 2026 is scheduled to feature 21 high-level discussions, dialogues, and specialized presentations, alongside 16 side events and approximately 20 meetings between Government and Ho Chi Minh City leaders and international partners. To date, the organizing committee has received attendance confirmations from 22 high-level international delegations and 10 leaders of international organizations, while recording participation or positive responses from roughly 500 foreign enterprises, business associations, and diplomatic missions.

On October 26, the forum will open with the CEO 500 program under the theme “The Convergence of FDI, Technology, and Global Financial Flows.” Bringing together more than 500 business leaders, corporations, and investors, the session will focus on connecting global resources with Vietnamese enterprises.

On the same day, the 4th Ho Chi Minh City Green Growth Products and Services Exhibition (GRECO 2026) will open on Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street, showcasing sustainable production, consumption solutions, and innovations.

Domestic and international delegates attend the Autumn Economic Forum 2025. (Photo: SGGP)

On October 27, the forum will host 16 thematic sessions covering growth model transformation, institutional frameworks, finance, artificial intelligence (AI), strategic technologies, the circular economy, ESG, and green logistics. At the Rising Star Arena tech display space, around 30 entities are expected to introduce new solutions, connect with businesses and investors, and promote technological partnerships.

The centerpiece of the forum will be the high-level plenary session on October 28, focusing on identifying the drivers reshaping the global economy and the role of new growth hubs. This will be followed by a dialogue session with the Prime Minister of Vietnam on “Positioning Vietnam in the Global Future,” expected to address development visions and strategic choices.

On October 29, the forum will continue with trade, investment, science, and technology networking activities between Vietnam and the UK, China, the Nordic region, and Israel, combined with field visits to industrial parks. Through the forum, Ho Chi Minh City expects to expand international cooperation, attract high-quality capital and technology, and turn dialogue outcomes into concrete cooperative projects.

By Ai Van, Dinh Du—Translated by Kim Khanh