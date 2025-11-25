Youth Inspiration Talks kicks off 2025 Autumn Economic Forum

More than 500 young intellectuals and global leaders gathered at the Youth Inspiration Talks, which kicked off the Autumn Economic Forum 2025 on November 25.

Here, the participants debated and shared their vision for the future in the digital age and sustainable development.

The inspiring talk show for young people, themed "Intelligent Generation NOW," took place on the morning of November 25. This is the opening activity of the Autumn Economic Forum 2025, where young people, young intellectuals and global leaders meet, discuss and share their vision for a future in the digital age and sustainable development.

The program is accompanied by the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the participation of UNESCO, RMIT Vietnam and CMC Group, bringing together more than 500 outstanding young people.

Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son, HCMC People’s Committee Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang and HCMC Vice Chairman Nguyen Loc Ha (from right to left) attend the program. (Photo:SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

The program was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son, Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc, along with leaders of ministries, departments and the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

On the international side were Mr. Stephan Mergenthaler, Managing Director of the World Economic Forum (WEF), along with representatives of international organizations, businesses and leading experts.

During the talkshow, Managing Director of the World Economic Forum Stephan Mergenthaler presented the context and trends of global development in the digital age, inspiring the spirit of Vietnamese youth in the digital and green transformation, towards sustainable development from a global perspective.

The WEF Managing Director also discussed with six young Vietnamese representatives, including outstanding RMIT students, start-ups, young entrepreneurs, intellectuals, civil servants and representatives of the Global Shapers Community Ho Chi Minh City.

Additionally, the young speakers shared their aspirations, creativity, and social responsibility, and exchange views on the leadership role of young people in the digital and green transformation in Ho Chi Minh City.

Delivering the opening remarks, Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc emphasized that the young generation is recognized as the driving force of transformation in the intelligent era.

According to the Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, the speakers’ insights will help young people discover direction, seize opportunities, and gain the motivation to confidently step into a new era of development, an era where artificial intelligence, technology and data are transforming every aspect of life.

He also noted that Ho Chi Minh City is making strong efforts to become a center of innovation, technology, finance and knowledge for the whole country and the region.

Resolution 98 has opened up a completely new space for development, allowing the city to experiment with unprecedented models. Strategic initiatives such as the Vietnam International Financial Center in Ho Chi Minh City are being implemented to make Ho Chi Minh City a convergence point for financial technology and global innovative businesses.

At the same time, education and training are a strategic priority for Ho Chi Minh City, supported by a strong higher education network, enabling policies, and efficient State–university–business partnerships, which help transform knowledge into practical solutions and stimulate innovation.

The city has identified the strategy "Global Cooperation - Local Action" to realize the aspiration of rapid and sustainable development.

According to the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, the companionship of WEF experts, the United Nations and international partners is a clear demonstration of the dynamic, open and drastic spirit of Ho Chi Minh City from thinking to action.

Ho Chi Minh City is accelerating urban digital transformation programs in transportation, education and health; promoting the green growth strategy, circular economy; developing a creative city and putting people, especially young people, at the center of all policies. The highest goal is to create a sustainable, humane city where everyone has the opportunity to develop their talents, added HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong