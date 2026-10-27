Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper presents Vietnam maps to Dong Thap Province

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong (L) presents a map to Deputy Head of the Dong Thap Provincial Party Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, Pham The Vinh. (Photo: SGGP)

The event was attended by Deputy Head of the Dong Thap Provincial Party Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, Pham The Vinh, and Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, Nguyen Binh Minh.

At the presentation ceremony, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong provided an overview of SGGP Newspaper’s “Presenting Maps of the Fatherland – Pride in Our Nation’s Territory” program, which carries the message “A Map in Hand, the Fatherland in Heart.”

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong (L) presents a map to Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, Nguyen Binh Minh. (Photo: SGGP)

Following the National Assembly’s adoption of Resolution No. 202/2025/QH15 on the reorganization of provincial-level administrative units in 2025, SGGP Newspaper worked with the Geospatial Data Infrastructure Center under the Vietnam Department of Surveying, Mapping, and Geographic Information to compile and publish a map of Vietnam’s provincial-level administrative units based on national geographic data at a scale of 1:4,500,000. Measuring 70 by 100 centimeters, the map is printed to a high standard, mounted on wood and fitted with a stainless-steel frame for convenient display.

The program is supported by the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank). To date, SGGP Newspaper has printed and distributed more than 100,000 maps to readers and presented maps to all 168 wards, communes, and special zones in Ho Chi Minh City. Beyond Ho Chi Minh City, the program has also been implemented in 15 other provinces and cities, including Dong Nai, Gia Lai, Tuyen Quang, Cao Bang, Lam Dong, Khanh Hoa, Ca Mau, Nghe An, and Can Tho.

SGGP Newspaper presents Vietnam maps to Dong Thap Province. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Deputy Editor-in-Chief Bui Thi Hong Suong said SGGP Newspaper hoped that presenting maps to all 34 provinces and cities would help promote patriotism, educate the public about national traditions, and raise awareness of national territorial sovereignty. The initiative also aims to foster a stronger sense of responsibility among authorities, agencies, and the public for national development and defense.

She added that the maps would serve as meaningful gifts, providing government agencies and organizations with additional data for research, management, and administration.

The SGGP Newspaper delegation presents maps of Vietnam to departments and agencies in Dong Thap Province. (Photo: SGGP)

Receiving the maps, Nguyen Binh Minh, Deputy Director of the Dong Thap Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, expressed his appreciation for SGGP Newspaper’s attention and support for the province and praised the program’s significance.

He pledged that the province would distribute the maps appropriately among its departments and agencies and ensure their effective management and use in local research, governance, and administration.

By Quang Vinh – Translated by Kim Khanh