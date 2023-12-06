HCMC to spend over VND75.6 billion to care for underprivilieged people

HCMC plans to spend more than VND75.6 billion (US$3.1 million) in 2024 to care for those who are not eligible to receive social welfare benefits following the Government’s Decree 20.

Delegates attend the 13th session of the 10th tenure People's Council of HCMC for the 2021-2026 term that was held on December 6. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Vo Van Hoan said that the People's Committee of the city submitted a document to the HCMC People's Council on specific policies to support elderly, orphan children and underprivileged people who are not eligible to receive social welfare benefits under the Government's Decree 20 on stipulating the social assistance policy for social protection beneficiaries.

The HCMC People’s Committee proposed assistance policies and a grant of healthcare insurance cards under policies and regulations of the city’s Sustainable Poverty Reduction program for disadvantaged groups of people aged 75 years and over of poor households and near-poor households living in the mangrove biosphere reserve and Thanh An island commune of Can Gio District; older adults aged over 60 living alone with healthcare insurance cards; laborers with ability to work that have been reduced by at least 31 percent due to an accident at work, traffic accidents or other calamities have not yet received social insurance benefits; orphan children whose parents or caregivers are dead; children of incarcerated parents; children whose parent is in a drug rehab center or receive social assistance; people with serious illnesses; children between the ages of 6 and 16 years olds with mild disabilities.

HCMC has recorded more than 550,000 people infected with Covid-19 and 23,000 people who have lost their lives to the Covid-19 pandemic. The disease left behind over 2,300 orphans, nearly 1,000 old parents without care and a large number of people of poor and near-poor households who are now struggling to survive.

The city’s proposal aims to help disadvantaged people who are not eligible to receive social welfare benefits in accordance with the Government’s Decree 20 to have a stable life.

