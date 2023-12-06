13th session of tenth tenure Ho Chi Minh City People's Council opens

The 13th conference session of the 10th tenure Ho Chi Minh City People's Council for the period 2021-2026, which is a regular year-end meeting, was officially opened on December 6.

The conference is expected to last until December 8, concentrating on considering and approving reports related to the city's welfare works such as specific policies supporting tuition fees for students of preschools, public and non-public high schools and continuing education facilities in the 2023-2024 school year.

Additionally, there are specific policies to care for and support the elderly, orphans and people with difficult circumstances in the city.

It is important at the confernece session to make decisions on key contents related to the functions, tasks, rights and organizational structure of the Department of Food Safety of Ho Chi Minh City; regulations on recruitment, usage and management of civil servants and public employees from excellent students who graduated from universities and highly qualified people to work in agencies and units under the city's political system along with regulations on the income frames of experts, scientists and talented people in the fields that Ho Chi Minh City has high demand.

