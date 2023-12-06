HCMC’s total public investment capital for 2024 estimated at over VND79 trillion

A total public investment capital that is estimated at more than VND79,000 billion (US$3.24 bil) will be allocated to HCMC, including over VND3,686 billion (US$151 mil) from the state budget and VND75,577 billion (US$3.1 bil) from the city’s budget.

The HCMC People’s Committee proposed a fund of more than VND72,282 billion from the allocated capital for the medium-term public investment plan in the 2021-2025 period, including a counterpart capital of VND1,228 billion for projects funded with official development assistance (ODA) capital and preferential loans from foreign sponsors; an arrangement of VND6,815 billion for the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects, and a fund of VND58,432 billion for approved projects.

Under the 2024 public investment plan, the HCMC People’s Committee proposed the capital allocation from the state budget to invest in the An Phu intersection project in Thu Duc City (VND500 billion), component project 1 of the Ring Road 3 project (VND500 billion), the National Highway 50 expansion project in Binh Chanh District (VND45.89 billion), and Tham Luong- Ben Cat- Nuoc Len canal infrastructure construction and environmental renovation project (VND1,500 billion).

In addition, the city will allocate over VND1,294 billion for public investment plans of Thu Duc City and districts.

Delegates attend the 13th session of the 10th tenure People's Council of HCMC of the 2021-2026 term. (Photo: SGGP)

The HCMC People’s Committee proposed the municipal People’s Council decide the 2024 public investment plan using the city’s budget. After the People’s Council of the city launched resolutions on the 2024 public investment plan, the HCMC People’s Committee will issue a decision on the allocation of public investment capital, a detailed list and the amount of money required to each project in accordance with regulations.

The statements were made at the 13th session of the 10th tenure People's Council of HCMC for the 2021-2026 term.

The meeting was chaired by Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le and Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Council Pham Thanh Kien with the participation of Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Chairman of the People’s Committee of the City Phan Van Mai, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh