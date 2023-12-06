HCMC proposes support for students in Thanh An island commune

At the thirteen session of the tenth municipal People's Council taking place this morning, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan submitted a speech about the draft of specific policies for preschool children and high school students in Thanh An island commune, Can Gio district from the 2023-2024 school year.

According to the Vice Chairman of the city People's Committee, Thanh An Commune is entitled to implement preferential policies for island communes according to regulations, but there has so far been no specific preferential policy for preschool children and high school students in the island commune. Therefore, it is necessary to have a policy to support tuition for preschool children and high school students residing in the commune who are studying at public educational establishments in the commune.

Moreover, he added that dwellers on the island commune make a living from fishing and salt making which depend on the weather and climate, so they find it difficult to make ends meet. Tuition fees and pays of food for their children in school are really a financial burden. Educational institutions in the commune indeed cannot collect public tuition fees and money for organizing a two-shift academic program a day as students’ families can’t afford it; consequently, it greatly affects the school's operations.

Therefore, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee proposes to support tuition for preschool children and junior and senior high school students in the commune who are studying at public educational establishments in the commune in the school year 2023-2024 and the school year 2025-2026.

From the academic year 2026-2027 onwards, tuition support will be provided by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council for public educational institutions that do not yet have their own regular expenses.

Ho Chi Minh City also supports additional money to organize two shifts a day for students which will be started from the 2023-2024 school year. The city proposed to support VND 135,000 (US$5.54) per student monthly at primary schools and VND 180,000 a month for junior high schools and VND280,000 a month for high schools.

Following the city’s suggestion, lunch support for preschool children residing in Thanh An island commune who are studying in this commune is VND160,000 monthly and support for boat fare and lunch for students of primary schools, middle schools, high schools residing in Thieng Lieng hamlet in Thanh An commune is VND990,000 each student a month. The application period is from January 1, 2024 and must not exceed 9 months per school year.

The city estimated that it needs more than VND 1.35 billion a year to implement the above 4 policies. The support will be taken from the city-state budget.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan