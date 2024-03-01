HCMC to host 9th Vietnam-Japan Festival next month

The 9th Vietnam-Japan Festival will take place in Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) from March 9-10, aiming to tighten the friendship between the two countries, said the city’s Director of External Affairs Department Tran Phuoc Anh.

Aki Toujin, a professional Yosakoi team in Japan will attend the 9th Vietnam-Japan Festival in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: courtesy of the festival organizers)

Speaking at a press conference to announce the event on February 29, the official emphasized that the festival is expected to enhance cultural exchange between the two countries, connect businesses, and promote trade, investment, and tourism cooperation.

It is also a premise for deepening the cooperative relations between the two countries, opening a new period of stronger and more extensive development, meeting the common needs and interests of both countries, and contributing to peace and stability in the region and the world.

Ono Masuo, Consul General of Japan in Ho Chi Minh City said that last year, Japan and Vietnam upgraded their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World.

He added that the close relations between the two countries have been built on the foundation of close exchanges between the two peoples. Therefore, Japan hopes that the festival will see the participation of many people in the city, which will help promote the friendship between the two nations.

The festival will feature trade, culinary, and tourism exchange programs, promotional activities for Vietnamese and Japanese products, cultural and artistic exchanges, seminars, and trade talks to promote Japanese tourism in Vietnam. There will be a Vietnamese “Ao Dai” show, activities on the Japanese tea ceremony, origami - the Japanese art of paper folding, and music performances of Japanese and Vietnamese popular singers and bands.

Last year, the 8th edition of the festival in the city attracted nearly 500,000 visitors.

Vietnamplus