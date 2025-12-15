Exhibition showcases 40 years of Vietnam’s economic and social progress

An exhibition titled “Economic and Social Achievements of the Country After 40 Years of Renovation, Especially in the Period 2021–2025” took place on December 26–27 at the National Convention Center in Hanoi.

The event was a key activity within the framework of the upcoming 11th National Emulation Congress in 2025.

A visitor at the exhibition

According to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the exhibition aimed to provide a comprehensive and vivid overview of Vietnam’s achievements after four decades of Doi Moi (Renovation), with a special focus on the accomplishments recorded between 2021 and 2025.

The exhibition offered a panoramic view of the nation’s progress in economic growth, social development, defense and security, science and technology, culture, and international integration affirming the soundness of the Party and State’s renovation policies.

Seven themed display areas were presented by ministries, agencies, and enterprises.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s pavilion, under the message “Culture is the Foundation,” showcased the sector’s 40-year journey of innovation across fields such as cultural heritage, grassroots and ethnic culture, cinema, sports, tourism, fine arts, photography, journalism, publishing, and cultural diplomacy.

The Ministry of National Defense’s section highlighted the Vietnam People’s Army’s achievements in national construction and defense, the development of a self-reliant and modern defense industry, and the integration of economic and defense goals.

Exhibits combined photographs, videos, infographics, and physical models to illustrate the nation’s achievements.

The Ministry of Finance featured the theme “Achievements of the Finance Sector After 40 Years of Reform,” tracing the evolution of fiscal policy and budget management through visual displays, data charts, and historical images.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment introduced the space “Vietnamese Agriculture and Environment – Upholding Tradition, Creating a Green Future,” emphasizing sustainable development and environmental protection.

The Ministry of Science and Technology spotlighted breakthroughs in innovation, research, and digital transformation, especially highlighting the most significant outcomes achieved in the past five years.

Meanwhile, the Vietnam News Agency curated a photo exhibition titled “President Ho Chi Minh and the Patriotic Emulation Movement,” vividly portraying the nation’s emulation campaigns across historical periods.

By Vinh Xuan - Translated by Anh Quan