Japanese Film Festival 2025 held in major cities

The 2025 Japanese Film Festival will be held in the main cities of HCMC, Hanoi, Hai Phong, and Da Nang from now until January 25, 2026.

Now in its 17th consecutive year, the annual event aims to introduce Japanese cinematic art to the Vietnamese audience. This year, the festival will showcase 10 films spanning a wide range of genres, from classic masterpieces to contemporary works brimming with creativity, including Love Letter, Petals and Memories, Sunset Sunrise, Seven Samurai, Ghost in the Shell, The Imaginary, Angry Squad: The Civil Servant and the Seven Swindlers, Cells at Work!, Showtime 7, and 6 Lying Students.

The festival will take place at the following cinemas: the National Cinema Center at 87 Lang Ha Street, O Cho Dua Ward, Hanoi; Galaxy Hai Phong at 104 Luong Khanh Thien Street, Ngo Quyen Ward, Hai Phong; Galaxy Nguyen Du at 116 Nguyen Du Street, Ben Thanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City; and Metiz Cinema on 2-9 Street, Hai Chau Ward, Da Nang.

