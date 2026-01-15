HCMC seeks strategic partner for Binh Quoi–Thanh Da New Urban Area project

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has announced the public disclosure of information and the receipt of proposals to register for the implementation of the Binh Quoi–Thanh Da New Urban Area project.

Binh Quoi - Thanh Da Peninsula will be developed into a sustainable and modern ecological urban area. (Photo: SGGP)

The acceptance is conducted under a strategic investor selection mechanism stipulated in Resolution No. 260/2025/QH15.

Under Decision No. 1125 dated June 11, 2025, issued by the Prime Minister approving adjustments to Ho Chi Minh City’s master plan through 2040 with a vision to 2060, the Binh Quoi–Thanh Da area has been designated as a central urban and administrative zone, as well as a floodplain park. The area is identified as a key component in the city’s overall urban spatial development framework.

The Binh Quoi–Thanh Da New Urban Area project is being developed in Binh Quoi Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, on a site covering approximately 405.9 hectares on Binh Quoi–Thanh Da Peninsula. The area, naturally defined and surrounded by the Saigon River, is planned as a comprehensive urban development.

The project will comprise residential areas, mixed-use zones, an administrative and service center, commercial and tourism facilities, green spaces, water surfaces, and an integrated system of technical and social infrastructure. The development aligns with the area’s role as a floodplain park and its function in climate change adaptation within a key urban growth zone designated under the city’s master plan, as approved in Decision No. 1125.

The project is expected to have a total investment exceeding VND50 trillion (approximately US$2.1 billion), qualifying it for consideration under the strategic investor selection mechanism. It has been included in the list of priority projects for attracting strategic investors, in accordance with Point d, Article 7 of National Assembly Resolution No. 260/2025/QH15.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has publicly disclosed project information to enable interested strategic investors to access relevant details, conduct research, and submit proposals for project implementation.

The selection of the project investor will be carried out under a mechanism for the review and approval of a strategic investor, in accordance with National Assembly Resolution No. 98/2023/QH15 and Resolution No. 260/2025/QH15.

Specifically, if a single investor submits a proposal and meets the criteria for a strategic investor as prescribed, the competent authorities will consider and decide on the investor’s selection.

In cases where two or more strategic investors submit valid applications within seven days of receiving the first eligible application, the investment registration authority will report to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, which will issue scoring criteria and establish a selection council for strategic investors under the approved list, ensuring transparency and fairness in the selection process.

The period for receiving proposal dossiers from strategic investors will commence from the date this notice is publicly posted on the Ho Chi Minh City e-portal.

The investment registration authority will not consider, and will return, dossiers submitted by other investors after seven days from the date of receipt of the first valid application.

Applications must be submitted to the Ho Chi Minh City Public Administration Service Center or via the National Public Service Portal, in accordance with regulations.

Strategic investors interested in the project are responsible for studying National Assembly Resolution No. 98/2023/QH15, Resolution No. 260/2025/QH15, and relevant legal regulations, and preparing proposal dossiers that clearly demonstrate their financial capacity, experience, investment plans, implementation conditions, and commitments to ensure alignment with Ho Chi Minh City’s development orientation.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee encourages reputable and capable strategic investors to participate in researching and proposing the implementation of the Binh Quoi–Thanh Da New Urban Area project, contributing to the development of the area into a modern, ecological, and sustainable urban zone.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh