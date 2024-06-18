Urban design, planning competition for Binh Quoi - Thanh Da peninsula approved

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, Bui Xuan Cuong has just signed a decision on approving an international competition to seek planning and architectural ideas for the development of Binh Quoi - Thanh Da peninsula in Binh Thanh District.

Binh Quoi - Thanh Da peninsula in Binh Thanh District in HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

According to decision No. 2141/QD-UBND, the pre-qualification council will select five design consulting firms that meet requirements, and have capabilities and appropriate experience to participate in the second round.

The selected units will be invited to participate in a conference to provide detailed information on the design competition's requirements. They will have 4-6 weeks to create their design concepts and submit the entries within the time frame specified by the organization board.

The Department of Planning and Investment will advise the HCMC People's Committee to examine and choose key contents for the planning adjustment project of the city.

According to the HCMC People's Committee, the current socio-economic development situation of the city has changed significantly compared to the time when the 1/2000 scale zoning plan for the Binh Quoi - Thanh Da New Urban Area was approved.

Therefore, it is necessary to study ideas for a comprehensive plan to fully promote the potential and advantages of the location and the land fund for the development of urban areas. The planning also needs to organize a connection between architectural landscape space and transportation on both sides of the Saigon River and supplement the urban functions that have not been seen in the city center.

Binh Quoi - Thanh Da peninsula will be developed into a sustainable and modern ecological urban area. (Photo: SGGP)

The urban design and planning competition for the Binh Quoi - Thanh Da peninsula aims to develop the zone into a sustainable and modern ecological urban area. It will act as a new driving force for the downtown city to strengthen urban economic transformation in accordance with the development of green, digital, and circular economy, create an urban area with high quality of living, attractive landscapes, rich cultural identity to attract people and businesses.

The planning and architectural ideas need to focus on integrating the Binh Quoi - Thanh Da peninsula into the overall city master plan, putting the Sai Gon River at the center, proposing planning ideas to create a connection among space, landscape, and environment, exploiting the economic value of both riverbanks associated with relocation and rearrangement plans to optimize land use efficiency in the area.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh