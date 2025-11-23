HCMC provides targeted support to help Khanh Hoa recover from flood damage

On November 22, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc met with the Khanh Hoa Provincial Fatherland Front Committee and relevant departments involved in addressing the damage caused by the recent floods in the province.

Politburo member and Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat, Tran Cam Tu visits and encourages residents in Dien Dien Commune, Khanh Hoa Province. (Photo: SGGP)

During the meeting, the Ho Chi Minh City delegation and Khanh Hoa Province discussed and agreed on plans to coordinate resources to swiftly address the damage caused by the recent floods.

Expressing sympathy for the losses suffered by the province, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city, Nguyen Phuoc Loc, affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City is fully committed to providing wholehearted support and assistance to help Khanh Hoa overcome the impacts of the natural disaster.

The urgent priority is to provide relief to residents in flood-affected areas, with the protection of human life as the foremost concern. At the same time, efforts must ensure that no one suffers from hunger or exposure to the cold, he emphasized.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Tran Luu Quang (2nd, R), delivers relief funds to Khanh Hoa Province. (Photo: SGGP)

The Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee added that Ho Chi Minh City is mobilizing all available resources and essential goods, working closely with Khanh Hoa Province to reach and assist residents who are currently isolated.

Ho Chi Minh City has also deployed drones to deliver food and essential supplies to residents in isolated areas, ensuring both effective relief and the safety of rescue personnel.

In addition to the VND50 billion (US$1.9 million) in financial aid provided to Khanh Hoa Province, the city has sent a team of 50 doctors, divided across five flood shelters, to provide medical examinations, treatment, and disease prevention services.

The medical team will remain on standby to respond to emergencies and implement preventive measures against health- and epidemic-related risks.

Ho Chi Minh City’s relief team has mobilized 50,000 essential supply packages, including drinking water, food, clothing, and blankets, and has prepared 10,000 family medicine kits.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city, Nguyen Phuoc Loc, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Ho Chi Minh City has also mobilized volunteer forces to assist in transporting, receiving, and coordinating relief supplies in collaboration with the Khanh Hoa Provincial Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee.

In addition, the city has set up field kitchens to provide approximately 12,000 free meals for residents and personnel involved in flood recovery efforts.

According to Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Ho Chi Minh City’s support for Khanh Hoa is focused and targeted, closely aligned with the province’s actual needs, with the goal of providing the fastest and most effective assistance possible within the city’s capacity.

Ho Chi Minh City has mobilized forces to work alongside Khanh Hoa’s teams to repair damaged infrastructure, including roads, bridges, schools, and medical stations, and to address contaminated water.

In coordination with the telecommunications sector, units are working to quickly restore signal stations to ensure uninterrupted communication.

At the same time, efforts are focused on surveying and repairing all medical stations and swiftly restoring damaged schools to ensure that facilities are ready for students to return to classes.

The Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee emphasized that the coordination of support activities and resource allocation will be guided by actual needs assessments, ensuring that efforts are not duplicated or dispersed and that assistance is delivered as effectively as possible.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Tran Luu Quang visits and encourages residents of Dien Dien Commune. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

According to a report from Khanh Hoa Province, during the recent floods, armed forces mobilized 15,000 officers and soldiers along with more than 500 vehicles following pre-established scenarios, evacuating 3,200 households, totaling around 13,000 people, from inundated areas.

As of now, the floods have claimed 14 lives, with preliminary damages estimated at over VND1,000 billion (US$37.9 million). A total of 15,396 homes were submerged under 1 to 3 meters of water, and more than 13,300 hectares of rice fields, crops, and fruit trees were damaged.

In response to the urgent situation, the Politburo and the Secretariat assigned Ho Chi Minh City to provide direct assistance to people affected by the natural disaster in Khanh Hoa Province. On November 22, the Party Committee, authorities, and people of Ho Chi Minh City delivered VND50 billion in aid to the province.

By Van Minh—Translated by Kim Khanh