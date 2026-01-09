Ho Chi Minh City tightens market stability measures ahead of Lunar New Year 2026

To ensure price stability and adequate supply during the upcoming Lunar New Year, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade has issued a directive calling for coordinated actions to balance market supply and demand.

Shoppers buy veggies and fruit at a supermarket in Ho Chi Minh City

The city’s top priority is to prevent product shortages, supply disruptions, and sudden price spikes during the year-end shopping period.

Wards and communes have been assigned to closely monitor market developments especially in essential commodities such as food, groceries, and daily necessities. In the event of unusual fluctuations in supply, demand, or prices, they must promptly coordinate with the Department of Industry and Trade and the Department of Finance to prevent hoarding and speculation.

The three major wholesale markets such as Thu Duc, Binh Dien, and Hoc Mon are required to track daily import–export volumes and proactively increase supply in the days leading up to Tet. Market management boards are also tasked with overseeing price labeling, verifying product origins, and working with relevant authorities to address price manipulation or the sale of substandard goods.

Enterprises participating in the city’s price stabilization program must ensure sufficient stock levels and be prepared to exceed registered supply commitments under all circumstances. Prices for stabilized goods must remain unchanged from January 19 through March 19, 2026. Businesses are also encouraged to increase promotions and offer deeper discounts, particularly on meat, eggs, and other essential foods.

Supermarkets, shopping centers, and convenience stores are required to extend operating hours, diversify product ranges, and strictly control product quality and food safety. Many retailers are encouraged to reopen as early as the second day of Tet to meet consumer demand.

In addition, mobile sales points and price-stabilized outlets will be expanded in densely populated worker communities, export processing zones, and industrial parks. Communication and public outreach will be strengthened to help residents stay informed about sales locations, prices, and reliable purchasing options during the festive season.

By Thi Hong - Translated by Anh Quan