Ho Chi Minh City promotes cooperation with Indonesia across multiple sectors

Secretary Tran Luu Quang shakes hands with Carolina Tinangon, newly appointed Consul General of Indonesia in Ho Chi Minh City.

At the meeting, Secretary Tran Luu Quang commended the strong and friendly cooperation between Vietnam and Indonesia, noting that Ho Chi Minh City stands out as a bright spot in this partnership. He emphasized that the two countries share many similarities in climate, economy, and development orientation, with numerous enterprises from both sides successfully investing in each other’s markets.

He expressed confidence that the Vietnam–Indonesia business community would soon launch more investment projects, particularly as Indonesia has extensive experience in developing large economic groups and the Halal market which holds great potential for Vietnamese businesses. He also identified education and training as another promising field for collaboration.

In particular, the Secretary of HCMC noted Indonesia’s strength in the maritime economy and encouraged Indonesian enterprises to expand investment in this sector, especially in coastal areas. He affirmed that the city is ready to support the Indonesian Consulate General in further enhancing ties between Ho Chi Minh City and Indonesian partners.

Consul General Carolina Tinangon shared that in her first three months in office, the Indonesian Consulate General has organized several meaningful events, including celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of Vietnam–Indonesia diplomatic relations which help to deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and open new avenues for cooperation.

According to her, Indonesia is actively participating in trade fairs and exhibitions in Ho Chi Minh City, particularly those featuring Halal products. She also noted that collaboration between the two countries’ universities holds strong potential, especially in aviation training, and that Vietnam has many advantages to attract more Indonesian investment.

The Indonesian Consulate General plans to host the Indonesia–Vietnam Investment Forum in 2026 to connect businesses from both countries and promote bilateral trade and investment.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan